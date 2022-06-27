The Boys | All about Jack of Jupiter

In The Boys comics, the Seven have a very similar lineup to the Amazon series, except for one member: Jack from Jupiter. In the series, he was eventually replaced by Translucent, the super who had the ability to turn invisible and was killed by Hughie in the first few episodes.

Still, Jack kind of “showed up” in season two. In fact, a little easter egg, like one of the actors in the adult movies that Beam of Light puts Hughie to watch. Which makes some sense, considering this character’s perverted and bizarre history in the comics. But calm down, I’ll explain this background in today’s video – as much as possible, because the business is heavy. So, ready?

Who is Jack from Jupiter

Jack of Jupiter’s first appearance takes place in issue #4 of The Boys, along with most of the other members of the Seven. As each member is a reference to a character from DC’s Justice League, Jack from Jupiter would be the Martian Manhunter, with his name even making this similarity with a planet in our solar system.

Jack is described as a pervert, a complete sex maniac. He is as much of an asshole as most of the other members of the Seven and is shown several times cursing them and demanding more money, though he is the least used and least profitable member for Vought. His powers are quite open to interpretation because he doesn’t enter battles or have any reason to use them.

We know he can fly, as shown in various panels in the HQ, but his main power seems to be that associated with the word “carpus”; whenever he utters this word, Jack is empowered to an extreme level of resistance, to the point where he becomes invulnerable, unable to be harmed by any weapon or feel pain.

Jack is a founding member of the Seven, having been part of the team since its formation at Vought. However, nothing is known about quests or heroic deeds that Jack has completed, as he is the most ignored member of the Seven, likely due to his unsaleable appearance. Homelander and the rest of the Seven don’t have the slightest respect for him, which makes him act most of the time like a tantrum child.

In fact, the only known mission that Jack participated in was the disastrous first mission of the Seven as a team, which was to try to stop one of the planes of the 9/11 terrorist attack, which we have already talked about here in other videos, especially the one on Captain Homeland. However, being the coward that he is, Jack was the first to realize that this was a bad idea. When he realizes that no one was able to listen to the Homelander’s orders due to atmospheric pressure and that everyone there was so idiots that they didn’t even think about it before, Jack runs away desperate to avoid being hit by the plane. After that, when the members of the Seven finally manage to get on the plane, he leaves them all behind and simply leaves.

Jupiter’s Fate of Jack

The only thing Jupiter’s Jack seems to enjoy are rare and expensive drugs, as well as his escapades for bizarre sexual adventures. Come on, let me try to explain here what he likes to do in his spare time, without demonetizing the video or offending anyone (yeah, it’s hard to talk about The Boys). Because he had the ability to become invulnerable and not feel pain through his powers, Jack would meet with several “companions”, who should all be transvestites, speak his word “carpus” to become invulnerable, stay in a “certain position” , and asked that… well, you can imagine what he asked you to do.

The only really important arc involving Jack from Jupiter is in issues #56 to #59, when one of the escorts is found dead and the Guys start an investigation that leads them to Jack from Jupiter. However, it was not Jack who committed the crime. Billy Brute discovers that someone paid another of the girls $10,000 to have her lie to them, blaming Jack, presumably to force a confrontation between the Seven and The Boys.

After that, several photographs of Jack involved in the practices I described are circulated in the media, which is obviously bad for his image. This leak makes Jack freak out at the Seven, claiming that it was definitely the members of The Boys who did this, and that they need to retaliate immediately. Homelander then makes it very clear that there is a chance that Jack will be kicked out of the Seven for being so careless. Increasingly furious, Jack starts hurling racist slurs aimed at the Profound and, well, it doesn’t end well for him.

But eventually, the Seven and the Guys have a new date in order to make sense of the leaked photos, and both groups come to the conclusion that someone else did it, someone determined to force them into a confrontation. Jack is furious about this, keeps blaming the Guys and saying he wants revenge, and when Homelander tells him to back off, he flies away, furious.

When the Guys return home, they find Billy’s dog, the Terror, dead. Billy tracks Jack to the brothel where he knew he was a recurring customer and stabs him to death as slowly as possible, asking with each stab why he killed his dog. This was possible because the first thing Billy did was to hold his throat, preventing him from saying “carpal”, the word that would make him invulnerable.

And that was the end of Jack from Jupiter in The Boys comics. As the Amazon series is always adding characters from the comics in its new seasons, we may still see the real Jack on the small screen. But only time will tell.

