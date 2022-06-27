The change in the market generated by the pandemic has made the consumer more demanding

The Covid-19 pandemic forced a major change in society, which had to adapt in many ways to the new reality. In the economy it was no different, due to the crisis, the market had to change its relationship with its customers to try to remain firm in this two-year period.

Now the critical situation of the pandemic has passed, and many things have remained. We’re not going back to what we were before this experience, and that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Many things received more attention during this period, such as investment in technology and socio-environmental engagement, things that are great to be taken into a post-pandemic world. According to Wallace Capucho, who is managing partner of the Balaio agency, society as a whole is thinking more about its actions, and about the values ​​of things before betting on them, as well as their purposes.

“The health crisis has forced brands to reassess their roles in the market, in society and in the world. There has never been so much talk about purpose,” he said.

He also said that now, brands need to have some relevance to make sense to people, and that people are much more connected with the actions they are demonstrating. According to Capucho, nowadays brands also belong to consumers, as much as they belong to shareholders and employees.

Hugo Mansur believes that the behavioral change in society ended up extending to his consumer style, being more concerned with the meaning of things. In response to this, he says that the market must create a sincere relationship with its customers.

According to Artmark’s CEO, Eduardo Poncio, in order to remain relevant in the market, brands must invest in effective communication with their audience, and that this is a positive balance of the reinvention of the pandemic.

What cannot be ignored is the considerable increase in the use of technological tools during this period, and according to Rafael Galvêas, this generated two concerns for brands. One is to recognize your target audience and the other is to define your competitors. This concern has made many brands able to deliver more specific products and innovate their strategies.

And one of the biggest gains from the pandemic was the concern for sustainability, where consumers began to look for more sustainable products and experiences, and brands embarked together, in a more responsible movement.