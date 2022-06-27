“The faster the economy sinks, the better”, says manager would limer

Last Saturday (25), during an event promoted by Nord Research and sponsored by BTG Pactual, multimarket manager and partner Verde Asset, Luiz Parreiras said that “It’s horrible to say that, but the faster the economy sinks, the better”.

The phrase was said when talking about the effects of high interest rates on the economy, because despite the Selic rate being at 13.25%, the economy shows no signs of “slowing down”, which could allow the Central Bank to close the cycle of monetary tightening.

According to Parreiras, the country’s economy is taking time to improve because the government continues to insert money without any planning, which creates a cycle that feeds back inflation. In this reasoning, for the specialist, the BC fights alone against price increases.

“The government is a partner in inflation”, claimed the manager, who continued: “Instead of removing the stimulus, the government got into this crazy thing of giving more stimulus. Emergency aid was supposed to be temporary and is becoming more and more permanent. The Executive kept stepping on the accelerator.”

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link