The sky is not the limit | Strange lights in the sky, galaxy collision and more!

Strange lights in the New Zealand sky, a “fossil” of a collision between galaxies and news, good and bad, about Artemis’ return to the moon program have been the highlights of astronomy and space in recent days. Without further ado, check out these and other news that rocked the week:

A strange “combo” in the sky

As the late Jaca Paladium would say, “strange things happen in New Zealand”. Or, more specifically, in the skies of the country. This week, two unusual light phenomena, one with a curious name at the very least, caught the attention of the world.

The first was a luminous spiral seen in the sky above Stewart Island, the third largest in the country, last Sunday (19). There were those who believed that it was the work of aliens, but in fact the explanation is simple: it was caused by the disposal of unused fuel in the second stage of a SpaceX rocket, launched hours earlier. Similar phenomena have been seen in places like Hawaii and Alaska.

The other phenomenon has a nice name, STEVE (short for “strong thermal emission velocity increase”, in free translation), and was recorded in 2015, but a study on it is only being released now. of red light that appears in the sky, delimited by greenish “fences.” Visually, it is similar to the authors, but its formation process is different, and still not fully understood by science.

Example of a STEVE. Reddish glow and direct origin of the auroras. Image: (Reproduction/NASA GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER)

A team of astronomers has reconstructed the violent past of Andromeda, our galactic neighbor, by analyzing the composition and movement of more than 500 of its stars in a region called the “Northeast Platform”. They concluded that the platform is actually a structure created by tidal forces and matter, formed by gravitational interactions with another galaxy.

Collisions between galaxies create different shapes, born from gravitational tidal forces (Image: Reproduction/ C.Conselice et al)

In the case of Andromeda, the structure appears to be mainly formed by the debris from a collision with another smaller galaxy. “The remains of each collision can be identified by studying the movement of stars and their chemical compositions,” explained Ivanna Escala, co-author of the work. According to her, this information is a kind of “fingerprint”, which makes it possible to identify the stars that participated in the collision.

On June 16, the International Space Station (ISS) needed to be maneuvered by the Russian Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft, currently docked to it, to avoid collision with space debris produced by an anti-satellite test carried out by Russia in November last year. .

For 4 minutes and 34 seconds, the engines of the Progress spacecraft were activated to slightly raise the altitude of the ISS. In a statement, the US space agency (NASA) added that the crew aboard the laboratory was not at risk and that activity did not disrupt work on the station.

A SpaceX rocket may have been responsible for painting the US sky red last Sunday (19). Photographers from different places in the United States came across a mysterious reddish glow, so diffuse that it couldn’t be seen with the naked eye, but that appeared in photos captured with long exposures.

Christopher Hoffman photographed the phenomenon in Maryland and said he initially thought it was a diffuse cloud. “After researching, I found an article that said a SpaceX rocket was launched at 00:27″ (1:27 GMT), he said.

Red sky in the USA, phenomenon caused by a SpaceX rocket. (Image: Reproduction / David S. Johnston)

For Carlos Martinis, a space physicist at Boston University, USA, the photographer may be right. Typically, a rocket’s second-stage thrusters fire about three minutes after launch, and last for nearly six minutes. This burning occurs at an altitude where there are positive oxygen ions in the atmosphere, which combine with other molecules in the environment. This combination forms new ions, which react with electrons and produce a red glow.

NASA’s internal planning documents on the Artemis Program, accessed by the Ars Technica website, reveal that the space agency has been working on two other timelines for its manned lunar exploration program, indicating unavoidable delays.

One of the alternative plans is called “cadence”, and prioritizes a steady pace of missions to the Moon. It would include an extra mission called “Artemis III.5”, which would send four astronauts to the lunar space station Gateway, with two of them descending to the Moon. The mission would require a fourth launch with the SLS (so far only three are planned) and could cost about $5 billion.

Internal schedules for the Artemis program. (Image: Reproduction / Ars Technica)

The other plan is called “content”, and is composed of missions that are more spaced out, but with more scientific value. With it, there would be a three-year gap between Artemis IV, in 2027, and Artemis V, in 2030.

When asked about the internal documents, NASA spokeswoman Kathryn Hambleton said the agency has been moving forward with its basic plans for missions beyond Artemis III and routinely evaluates “alternative architectures” for prudent planning.

NASA announced this Thursday (23) that it considers the general test of the SLS rocket, carried out between June 18 and 20, as “complete”. The test included filling the rocket’s fuel tanks, counting down to launch, transferring control to the automatic launch sequencer, and emptying the tanks.

Despite a premature interruption of the test, with 29 seconds left for the “ignition” of the RS-25 engines, NASA claims that it managed to collect “90%” of the expected data, and that it will not need a new dress rehearsal to collect what is missing. .

SLS rocket and Orion capsule on platform at Kennedy Space Center, USA. (Image: NASA)

Now the SLS rocket and Orion capsule will be taken back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center, where a leak detected during the test will be repaired and the rocket and capsule will be prepared for the actual launch, which should take place between August and september. Artemis I will be an unmanned mission, sending the Orion capsule on a 26-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth.

