The solidarity network around Klara Castanho

Since yesterday, 25, when the actress klara brown came to the public to say that she was raped and gave the baby up for adoption, a solidarity network was formed on social networks to provide her with help and support. Several messages of support from celebrities, co-workers and admirers dominated Instagram and Twitter. Your father Claudio Castanho wrote: “I will be with you until the end of my life”, along with a photo in which she appears with her children while still children at the beach. In addition to Klara, he is the father of Lucas.

Paola Oliveirawho played Paloma, mother of Paulinha (Klara’s role) in Live life, wrote: “Little girl, you are very special and I will always be by your side. You are bigger than anyone or anyone who wants to promote hate in your name. Love you. Feel my hug. Feel welcomed by everyone who respects you. That’s what always matters, focusing on respect, love and justice.”

Read the actress’ story

Pathy of Jesus wrote: “Much love to you Klara!!” Cacao Protasium: “Feel all my love and prayer for you!”. Isabella Fiorentino: Wonderful girl!!!!!”. Sophia Abrahão: “Beautiful! we are with you!”. Fabiana Karla: “Darling all my love and affection for you. Receive my hug”. Rosane Gofman: “I love you! I love you! I love you!”.