‘The Voice Kids’: Tira-Teima debuts with novelty and has Lady Gaga in the repertoire; understand the dynamics | 2022

When he arrives at Tira-Teima, everyone’s feeling is one: no one has learned to say goodbye — Carlinhos Brown

After 63 talents were selected in the blind auditionsonly 21 voices advanced in the battlesclosed last Sunday, 19/6.

At the StubbornCarlinhos Brown and Maiara and Maraisa return to the coaches’ bench, which will have a novelty: Toni Garrido, who was once coach of The Voice +, will take charge of Team Teló at this stage.

Coaches will divide the remaining seven participants from their teams into a quartet and a trio. At this point in the competition, they will perform individually. After each round, technicians will select two voices from each quartet and one from each trio.

after the Stubbornthree voices from each team (nine in total) advance to the Semifinal. in the big Finalonly one participant from each team will compete for the grand prize of the season: BRL 250,000 and a career management contract with the label Universal Music. 🏆🥇

This Sunday’s program will have a diverse repertoire, full of hits, showing that good music has no genre. In addition, a romantic song promises to stir up Maraisa’s feelings. Does anyone have a guess on what song this would be? 🤔

In the setlist of the first day of Stubbornparticipants will sing songs that were hits in the voices of:

🎵 Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (“Shallow”)

🎵 New clothes (“Come back to me”)

🎵 Leandro & Leonardo (“I Didn’t Learn to Say Goodbye”)

🎵 Chitaozinho & Xororó (“If God Heard Me”)

🎵 Sá & Guarabyra / New clothes (“Lady”)

🎵 Caetano Veloso (“Reconvex”)

🎵 Shontelle (“Impossible”)

🎵 Pharrell Williams (“Happy”)

It’s hard to hold the anxiety around here, see? If you also want to hear all these hits in the voices of The Voice Kids talent, paste here and follow the stage premiere Take it out. The program will be displayed after the Maximum Temperature.

Until the program starts…

