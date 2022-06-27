“The worst moment of inflation in Brazil is over”, says Campos Neto

× Photo: Agência Senado

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto (photo), said this Monday (27) that, with annualized inflation at 12.04%, the country would have already gone through the worst moment of the inflationary crisis. He participates in a legal forum in Lisbon, Portugal.

“We still have an acceleration component in Brazil. The last two numbers were, for the first time, within the expectation, we think that the worst of inflation in Brazil is over. We have some measures being designed by the government, which we need to understand what the effect of this will be on the inflationary process, it is still not clear”said.

Campos Neto also stated that the institution did almost everything it could to contain the rise in prices, with successive increases in the Selic, the basic interest rate, which today stands at 13.25%. This would be reflected, according to him, in GDP expectations for this year, which went from 1% to 1.7%.

“But it is important to say that Brazil made the process in advance, we believe that our tool is capable of stopping the inflationary process and will stop it. We think a lot of the work has already been done.” The BC president argued that “this inflation has a strong global component and shows that Brazil is on average in the last 20 years”. “Contrary to the inflationary process of 2013, 2014 and 2015, when Brazil’s inflation grew far above the world average, our inflation is even relatively below the historical median. It is obvious that we have to fight inflation, we are not going to look at what is happening outside and use that as any kind of excuse, but it is important to know the components.”

