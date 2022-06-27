“There’s only one person who won the BBB 22”; after Paulo André clarifies controversy with rhyme, Arthur Aguiar activates ‘sincere mode’ and sends a message to fans

Arthur Aguiar manifested itself, on the morning of this Monday (27), about a controversial video that went viral on social networks. This is because, during a concert by the Cone Crew Directorate group, Paulo Andre won a rhyme from one of the rappers: “A kiss for Bangu, you won the BBB f*ck Arthur“.

After PA explains himself and asks them not to attack his family, the BBB 22 champion also decided to comment on the controversy. “I’m not going to pretend I didn’t see it, okay? I know what happened in the video, from the rappers there who made the rhyme, but I want to say something here to you, I would really like you to do it that way, not only for me, but for you too. Guys, it’s no use you talking, trying to convince these other people, these people who are talking there, the internet sealing people, these people making rhymes, man, let me talk“, began the husband of Maira Cardi.

“People can think and think what they want, there’s only one person who won the BBB 22, one person who won, and this person who won the BBB 22 won thanks to youthanks to the people, thanks to the people who voted, so let people talk, I was the one who won the BBB 22, thanks to you, so let people talk, it won’t change anything, it won’t change anything in my life, it won’t change anything in your life, if they think someone else should win, that’s their opinion, and that’s okay, it doesn’t change the result, the program is over, everything is fine, there’s already been a winner, it’s there marked in history, winner from BBB 22: Arthur Aguiar, thanks to the bakery and the light points, period, the story is over“, he continued.

The ex-Rebelde, who took home the R$1.5 million prize, continued: “It’s no use trying to keep talking, let them talk, let them rhyme, let them celebrate, it’s their problem, let’s focus on us and here comes my request for you. Every time there is a negative article about me, talking bad about me, making up stories, or how is that video that came out, making rhymes, and telling me to fuck off, saying that I’m not the champion, that the champion is another, every time this happens, we will do the following: we do not go there in this post and we will fight, we will do the opposite, we will either enter the post or post on our social network, we will I’m talking to you, okay?“.

“You can go to the gossip page or to the place that published this negative article, and then inside this negative article, we go there to say nice, positive things, if you want to talk about me, say what you think about me, don’t say it. about the other, don’t say: ‘ah, but the other didn’t win, because Arthur was the one who won’, forget about the other, talk about me (…) Every negative thing that comes out, we don’t go to that place and will respond negatively, rudely, cursing, no, we go there and will respond with positive things“, added the artist.

Finally, the actor and singer asked the bakery (Arthur’s fandom) never to attack haters and return negative comments with positive messages. “Let’s not get into this negative thing, I don’t agree with that, and another thing, never, under any circumstances, go on the social network of the person who did this or who you think did it, curse them or curse their family, no way, people, for God’s sake, never this, never“, he finished.