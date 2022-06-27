These are the most common symptoms of pneumonia – Metro World News Brasil

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames a part of the lungs called the ‘air sacs’, which have the function of ventilating the lungs. When the infection exists, these structures fill with fluid, such as pus, which are caused by bacteria, fungi or some virus in the body.

According to the website specializing in health, Mayo Clinic (in Spanish), the disease can vary in severity depending on the age group, and can even be fatal in children under 2 years old or adults over 65. In addition, it affects people with problems with a weakened immune system or chronic illness.

Symptoms

As well as the severity of pneumonia, symptoms can also vary depending on how your immune system is doing, the source of the infection, and also your age. Anyway, the main signs, according to the website Meganotícias (in Spanish), are:

Chest pain when breathing or coughing;

disorientation;

Cough, with high probability of phlegm;

Fatigue;

Fever, sweating and chills;

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea;

Difficulty breathing.

Possible causes

Bacteria

One of the main causes of the disease is the Pneumococcus bacteria, which usually appears after a cold or flu that has worsened. It is commonly called “lobar” pneumonia because it is concentrated in only one part of the lung, the lobe.

Virus

This cause mainly affects children, also after flu or colds. In this case, the immune system that is not yet fully developed can generate viral pneumonia.

Other causes for pneumonia are: viruses, fungi or bacteria present in the air, soil, contaminated bird feces, through droplets of saliva or nasal secretion, in addition to aspiration or inhalation of food, drink or vomiting.

ATTENTION!

This text is intended only to inform and not to diagnose any disease. If in doubt, look for a specialized doctor and never use over-the-counter medications.

