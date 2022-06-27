‘This is not a rally’, says Elba Ramalho amid shouts of ‘Out, Bolsonaro’

Singer Elba Ramalho interrupted a chorus of “Fora, Bolsonaro” from the audience during a show at Parque de Exposições, in Salvador, this Sunday. She was talking about the covid-19 pandemic while presenting a clip she was going to show when the people present started screaming against the president.

“I don’t want to do politics, this is a São João show, not a rally”, tried to cut Elba. The audience continued screaming anyway.

While the public was waiting for the clip, a new chorus began with the name of former president Lula. “I’ll wait for them to stop,” she says, who later defended the popular demonstration. “The audience is demonstrating. As we live in a democratic country, we have to let them express themselves”, she said. “Each one has the president he deserves, it’s true, that’s a fact”.

The video in question, “Encontros e Reencontros de São João”, features Elba and Matheus Fernandes in an advertising production. “I’m also seeing it for the first time, I haven’t seen it yet”, said the singer.

See the moment (recorded by Zeca Facchinetti)

In the show, the singer brought a very diverse repertoire, but without leaving the atmosphere of baião and forró. She played hits by Luiz Gonzaga, Dominguinhos, Zé Ramalho, Alceu Valença and hits from her own career.