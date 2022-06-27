Time for the reunion: how Boca arrives to face Corinthians | Corinthians

Since then, the Argentine team has played eight games, with six wins and two defeats. The use of 75% is higher than that of Vítor Pereira’s team in the period. Timão played ten games. They won four, drew five and lost one (56.6%).

Sebastián Battaglia’s team, in this sequence, scored 16 goals and conceded eight. Corinthians, on the other hand, scored 12 and took five. In this period, Boca lifted the cup of the Argentine League Cup by beating Tigre 3-0. And saw players like Pol Fernández, Frank Fabra and Molina grow in performance.

Read too:

+ Corinthians has five doubts and two casualties to face Boca

+ Roni cites Giuliano as an example and may have a chance at Corinthians

1 of 6 Boca Juniors x Unión – Argentine Championship — Photo: Twitter Boca Juniors / Publicity Boca Juniors x Unión – Argentine Championship — Photo: Twitter Boca Juniors / Publicity

The last match of this period, however, did not go as the Argentines wanted. With chances to take the lead in the Argentine Championship, Boca hosted Santa Fé at Bombonera, but lost.

Sparing holders already thinking about Corinthians, Battaglia entered with a reserve team. But he soon saw the need to send six holders to the field. Even so, it was no use, and the hosts were defeated by 2 to 1.

In the visitors’ winning goal, Troyansky provoked the Boca crowd and started a confusion on the field. The scorer of the goal and the Xeneize defender Zambrano were expelled.

Corinthians suffers, but holds a 1-1 draw at Bombonera

On May 17, Corinthians visited Boca Juniors to secure a 1-1 draw. At Bombonera, before, during and after the match, fans of the Argentine club were filmed imitating monkeys in the stands.

After letters sent by Corinthians, Conmebol, last Sunday, fined the Argentine team 100 thousand dollars (R$ 524 thousand in the current coercion) for the racist gestures.

The entity warned the club that, in the event of a recurrence, Boca runs the risk of having the entry of fans at Bombonera partially or totally vetoed for games in South American competitions.

However, in May, the Argentine club had already paid US$30,000 on behalf of the fan who, at Neo Química Arena, was arrested after imitating a monkey.

2 of 6 Boca Juniors is fined by Conmebol for a gesture of racism by fans in Libertadores – Photo: Reproduçã/Conmebol Boca Juniors is fined by Conmebol for a gesture of racism by fans in Libertadores – Photo: Reproduçã/Conmebol

If Corinthians is looking for reinforcements, so is Boca. The Argentine newspaper “Olé” reported last Saturday that the Chilean Vidal received a proposal from Boca Juniors. With the custom of flirting with Flamengo, the midfielder has the same attitude with the Argentine club.

But other than that, Boca’s main move in the market is an exit. Salvio, shirt 10 of the Argentine team, may be leaving the club. That’s because his contract ends 48 hours after the match with Corinthians.

With a renewal proposal already rejected by his representatives, negotiations between the player and Boca continue. For this Wednesday’s game, he is doubtful.

Battaglia can go with the following team: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo and Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernández, Alan Varela and Óscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa.

3 of 6 Salvio goal in Always Ready x Boca Juniors — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Salvio’s goal in Always Ready x Boca Juniors — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

Darío Benedetto, star of Boca Juniors, has been involved in controversies recently. At the beginning of the month, he was removed, alongside Marcos Rojo, for indiscipline. According to the Argentine press, the two went to a party and missed training before facing Ferro in the Argentine Cup.

In the last game, against Santa Fe, Benedetto may have gotten a fine for Boca, as he made a gesture indicating a bribe to the referee on the edge of the field.

4 of 6 Benedetto celebrates a goal for Boca Juniors — Photo: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Benedetto celebrates a goal for Boca Juniors — Photo: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

One of the highlights of Boca’s attack, Sebastián Villa now has three serious complaints in Argentina. Last Friday, he was accused, again, of sexual abuse committed in June 2021, the same night that his ex-girlfriend also accuses him of the same type of aggression.

The third complaint also involves gender-based violence. In one of them, the player was even sentenced to prison

Last week, Villa got permission from the court to leave the country to play the game against Corinthians this Wednesday, managing to postpone his testimony for the investigation.

5 of 6 Sebastián Villa, striker for Boca Juniors, accused three times of assaulting women – Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Reuters Sebastián Villa, striker for Boca Juniors, accused three times of assaults against women – Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Reuters

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

6 of 6 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!