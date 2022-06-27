Tourists the ‘way’ to travel on vacation amid high prices – Economy

Monte Verde, in the south of Minas, is among the most sought after cities by tourists at this time of year (photo: Ana Clara Mendes/Disclosure) With the arrival of winter and the month of July, many families decide to travel to visit distant relatives or just enjoy the trip to tourist spots. This year’s school holidays promise to be busier, due to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19. And even with the high prices of fuel and airline tickets, it’s worth changing your destination for another cheaper one, changing your means of transport or using your miles to get a few days of rest at this time of year.

Let the couple Bruna Uaqui, 25, and Daniel Santos say so. They planned to spend their honeymoon in a colder place, like Gramado, in the south, but the steep prices made the young people give up. The chosen destination was Caldas Novas, in Gois, famous for the high temperatures of the waters that flow in the region. “In addition to being more affordable, I really like the pool and I’m not a big fan of the sea and waterfalls”, said Bruna.

To see family members in Imperatriz, Maranho, after two years of the pandemic, architect Anna Anglica Bento, 31, took advantage of the miles she earned from her father to travel by plane in July. Otherwise, she believes that the tour would not be possible. “At first it wouldn’t. Prices have gone up a lot. But my dad managed to give me the miles he has and buy the round-trip tickets,” she celebrates.

Data show that national tourism grew 47.7% in April, compared to the same month last year. President of the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav), Magda Nassar says that the sector is growing despite all the difficulties because the demand for travel is high after a long period of pandemic. “Brazilians’ desire to travel makes them look for alternatives to the obstacles that are part of the country’s economy. In recent years, we have come from a pandemic that was making it impossible for many people to travel. July is a period of holidays. We see flights, both international and domestic, crowded, and demand is very high,” she says.

The growth should also remain in the second half, emphasizes Magda. “The period is already historically strong and today Brazilians have as their main desire the freedom to be able to travel. Many are readapting their budget for this,” she says.

more leisure

Vice-president of the Regional Council of Economy of So Paulo and specialist in tourism and the air sector, Gilson Garfalo points out that work trips are less frequent – ​​a reflection of the pandemic, when online meetings gained strength.

On the other hand, tourist travel should continue to drive the entire sector. The expert explains that in the pandemic, many Brazilians revived the desire to know new places. “On these domestic leisure trips by vehicle, the price of fuel can lead to the choice of closer locations. Regarding air travel, many will take advantage of the tickets that had to be rescheduled during the pandemic or, then, a savings was made to precisely fulfill the dream of rest and air”, says Garfalo.

job expectations

Opportunity also for those seeking replacement in the job market. Research carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) indicates that the tourism sector should generate 190 thousand jobs by the end of the year. Since May 2021, more than 290,000 vacancies have been filled in the segment.

With this, tourism returns to the same level as when the pandemic ravaged the entire world. “The entire chain involved in the tourist area started to move again, from the means of road and air transport, to hotels and specific infrastructure”, explains specialist Gilson Garfalo.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Renata Galdino

10 most popular destinations for the month of July

6- Porto de Galinhas (PE)

10- Fortress (CE)

Source: Best Destinations/Booking.com