Toyota will have to answer in court for the Corolla Cross exhaust

Toyota was notified by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) because of the controversial exhaust system of the Corolla Cross. Popularly called a lunch box, the final muffler of Toyota’s SUV in Brazil is clearly exposed on the streets, which has made the model the butt of jokes on the internet.

However, the European and North American versions of the Toyota Corolla Cross do not have the same apparent exhaust system as the Brazilian. This provoked heavy criticism from consumers for the difference in treatment between Brazil and abroad. To try to remedy the problem, Toyota resorted to a workaround.

The 2023 line has the damper painted in black, but only on the visible part. Consumers have reported that the paint peels off and after a while comes off completely. And it is precisely because of this that the Ministry of Justice is intervening. Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice, alleges that Toyota is acting in bad faith with consumers.

“We are attentive to practices that violate transparency in the relationship between companies and consumers”, says the Minister. If it turns out that this homemade solution by Toyota was an action in bad faith, the automaker will suffer administrative sanctions. In addition, it will be investigated whether consumers were informed by the brand about the paint to hide the exhaust.

Toyota should provide clarification in the coming days due to the deadline given by the Justice in relation to the Corolla Cross exhaust. Meanwhile, the average SUV sold in other countries does not have the part visible and as hanging as the Brazilian version. Will Toyota find a definitive solution for the hanging lunch box this time?

