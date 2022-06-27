Trial in 2015 Paris attacks comes to an end, accused faces life in prison – News









The trial of the terrorist attacks that killed 130 people in November 2015 in Paris and Saint-Denis ended on Monday (27), after almost ten months of process, and the verdict is expected to be announced next Wednesday (29) at afternoon.

The accused spoke for the last time, including the only living member of the commandos who left a trail of blood at the Stade de France, north of Paris, in bars in the capital and at the Bataclan concert hall.

“I made mistakes, it’s true, but I’m not a murderer, and if I’m convicted of murder, you’re doing an injustice,” Salah Abdeslam, who faces life in prison without parole, the highest possible penalty, told the court. by the French Justice.











The 32-year-old Frenchman apologized again to the survivors and victims’ relatives: “Some will say that they are not sincere, that it is a strategy (…), as if the apology could be insincere in the face of so much suffering”.

On Friday, during closing arguments, lawyers said life imprisonment would be “a social death penalty” and an “excessive” sentence. They pointed out that Abdeslam had given up on blowing up the charge attached to his body on the night of the attack.

The other defendants also insisted on “regrets” and “apologies.” Some expressed “condolences” to the victims and thanked their lawyers. Many said they “trust justice”.











“The hearing has been suspended and will resume on Wednesday at 5 pm [12h de Brasília]when the verdict is expected”, announced judge Jean-Louis Périès at the end of the 148th day of the proceedings.

The sentences requested for the 20 accused range from five years to life in prison, without parole for Abdeslam and two former leaders of the Islamic State group who are considered dead in Syria and Iraq.

The 2015 attacks took place in the context of attacks in Europe, when an international coalition was fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. Meanwhile, thousands of Syrians arrived on the European continent to flee the war in their country.









