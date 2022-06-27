Trial of 2015 Paris attacks comes to an end; verdict on wednesday

The trial of the terrorist attacks that killed 130 people in November 2015 in Paris and Saint-Denis ended on Monday, after nearly 10 months of proceedings, and the verdict is due to be announced on Wednesday (29) afternoon.

The accused spoke for the last time, including the only living member of the commandos who left a trail of blood at the Stade de France, north of Paris, in bars in the capital and at the Bataclan concert hall.















“I made mistakes, it’s true, but I’m not a murderer and if I’m convicted of murder, you would be doing an injustice,” Salah Abdeslam, who could be sentenced to life in prison without parole, the highest sentence provided by the justice, told the court. from France.

The 32-year-old Frenchman apologized again to the survivors and relatives of the victims: “Some will say that they are not sincere, that it is a strategy (…) as if the apology could be insincere in the face of so much suffering”.

On Friday, during closing arguments, the lawyers stated that life imprisonment would be “a social death penalty” and an “excessive” sentence. They pointed out that Abdeslam refused to blow up the charge attached to his body on the night of the attack.

The other defendants also insisted on “regrets” and “apologies.” Some expressed “condolences” to the victims and thanked their lawyers. Many said they “trust justice”.

“The hearing has been suspended and will resume on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 17:00 (12:00 GMT), when the verdict is expected,” announced Judge Jean-Louis Périès, at the end of the 148th day of the proceedings.

The sentences requested against the 20 accused range from five years in prison to life in prison without parole for Abdeslam and two former leaders of the Islamic State group, who are considered dead in the region of Syria and Iraq.

The 2015 attacks took place against a backdrop of attacks in Europe, as an international coalition fought the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria and Iraq. Thousands of Syrians arrived in turn on the European continent to flee the war in their country.