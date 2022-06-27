TV Globo presenter reveals how she discovered she had Parkinson’s

Renata Capucci told this Sunday at Fantastic and in a podcast, 26, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease four years ago, when he was 45 years old: “My time has come, my time has come to set myself free. Because living with that secret is bad. You feel like you’re living a fake life, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in my case most people, because I’m a public person. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018 when I was 45 years old. Today, I am 49”.

She also told details of how she discovered and was diagnosed with the disease: “I was in the middle of the program popstarthat I participated, that I sang. I started with the symptoms a little earlier. I started to limp and people said to me: ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’. And I said: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize I was limping. Then I went for physiotherapy, osteopathy and things didn’t change. And then at one point, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth show, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the program, he took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. That fell like an anvil on top of my head“.