Two Espirito Santo bets hit the beam and lose Mega-Sena by a number

Two bets made in Espírito Santo hit the beam and almost took the prize of R$ 80 million, from the Mega-Sena drawn this Saturday (25). The lucky guy, who owns the jackpot, is a solitary gambler from Diadema, in São Paulo.

Along with 155 other bets that matched five numbers, the two made in the state are from Vitória and were simple, but, while one will take R$ 35,919.96 for having scored only six tens, the other scored seven and, therefore, , will take double the prize: R$ 71,839.92.

The one with the highest value was made through Caixa’s electronic channels and the other through Lotérica Sino da Sorte. Another 11,899 bets matched four numbers and won BRL 677.05.

