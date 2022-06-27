Uber drivers will be able to prove trip in blitz

Usually the drivers Uber, as they are private cars, they are targeted by the blitz. In this way, they end up going through an embarrassing situation when they are with someone passenger inside the vehicle. But now it will be easier to prove that they are taking a trip.

The new feature was announced by the company this week and allows for ongoing travel to be proven. Know the details!

The new travel vouchers

The Uber driver is asked several times to prove if he is really taking a trip. Because it is a private car, it is often confused with a regular vehicle. Thus, it is necessary to prove it not only in blitz, but in residential condominiums, universities, shopping mall parking lots, airport departure and arrival areas, industrial complexes, among other places.

However, it is difficult for the driver to carry out this verification in a safe way. Thus, in order to ensure the security of its server, Uber has developed a procedure capable of proving that the trip has taken place. See some details of this new update.

trip status

The trip status is intended to provide greater safety for drivers. This is because U-status facilitates this identification by showing, in an easy-to-understand interface, the moment when the driver is making a trip or if his account is inactive at that moment.

In addition, it is possible to identify if he is making a trip or an Uber Flash delivery, identifying what the Uber package is transporting, as a way to facilitate police approaches. This becomes easier for the authorities and for the driver’s life, as this proof is secure and obtained directly from the partner company. In this context, professionals will be protected from blitz and any intervention from private places, such as condominiums.