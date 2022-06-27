Understand how the 36 engines of the electric jet that Azul Linhas Aéreas will use

Graphic design of Lilium Jet next to an Azul plane





Since the beginning of August of last year, when Azul Linhas Aéreas announced a partnership to bring to Brazil up to 220 units of the German electric aircraft Lilium, AEROIN has brought several updates on the evolution of the development and tests of the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing).

And without a doubt, over this almost a year since the announcement, the aspect that most caught our attention was the equipment’s 36 electric jet engines, therefore, a video below in this article will present in detail this interesting technology.

For many people, this denomination of “electric jet” is even strange, since it is common to think that “jet” means combustion engine, which burns fuels to generate the power of the plane.

In reality, however, the term “jet” refers to the flow of air emitted with high velocity and energy to generate the forward thrust reaction, regardless of whether it was generated by an expansion of combustion or by any other source.

In this case of Lilium Jet, as Lilium’s eVTOL is called, the propulsion is given by a set of 36 associations of electric motors + ducts properly designed to create an air jet, hence the name electric jet for the aircraft.

Image: Lilium

Image: Lilium





The engines are mounted on four movable surfaces, one on each main half-wing and one on each auxiliary half-wing at the front of the fuselage (the so-called canard configuration). These surfaces can place the engines fully vertical for hovering on takeoff and landing, or fully horizontal during high-speed travel to the destination.

The video below, despite being in English, features very interesting graphic animations that allow you to get to know the details of the technology better, even for those who do not understand the foreign language.

Additionally, depending on the device being used to watch, it may be possible to use the settings in the corner of the player to add subtitles and also to trigger automatic translation for Portuguese subtitles.

Then, below the video, AEROIN provides a list of some of the previously published articles about the Lilium project and the choice made by Azul Linhas Aéreas.



