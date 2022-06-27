Understand the measures that the government and Congress have been working on to lower fuel prices

Professor of Economics at Insper, Alexandre Chaia says that financial aid aimed at people with fewer resources is the most efficient in the short term

WALLACE MARTINS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 11/26/2020

Government discusses alternatives to contain fuel price escalation with Congress summit



Controlling the escalation of fuel prices is one of the government’s major challenges, especially with the upcoming elections. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) knows how much this achievement could favor him with public opinion – the coordinators of the reelection campaign admit, behind the scenes, that the increase in gasoline and diesel tariffs impede the growth of the country’s representative in the polls. According to the most recent survey released by Datafolha, his main opponent in the race for reelection, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has 47% of voting intentions, compared to 28% for the head of the federal executive. With inflation of 12.4% in the last 12 months eroding taxpayers’ salaries, rising prices are seen politically as one of the biggest obstacles for the president to take off.

Since last year, government leaders and the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, have been working on a series of proposals ranging from measures to reduce the price of fuel at the gas station to financial aid policies. Guedes proposes, for example, a R$ 1,000 truck driver aid to compensate for the rise in diesel prices, the expansion of Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, and Vale-Gás. There is also the possibility of creating a price amortization fund, constituted from the profit that the government has in Petrobras.

On Thursday, the 23rd, Bolsonaro won his first victory in this war and sanctioned the law that creates a 17% ceiling for the collection of the Tax on Trade in Goods and Services (Tax on Trade in Goods and Services).ICMS) which applies to fuel, energy, transport and telecommunications – this rate varies according to the region and, in some places, such as Rio de Janeiro, exceeds 30%. In reaction, 11 states filed an unconstitutionality action against the measure in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In an interview with Young panAlexandre Chaia, professor of Economics at Insper, took stock of the feasibility of the proposals that have been cited as alternatives to curb inflation.

ICMS reduction

“It reduces the price of fuel, but not necessarily for the consumer. The difference can turn into profit margin for the trader. This is a discussion that is happening now in the United States. The president Joe Biden reduced US$ 0.18 per liter of fuel. The measure is inefficient in Brazil, because the dollar remains under pressure. The price of fuel is in dollars. There will come a time when the increase will be inevitable. Another problematic point is directly linked to the definitive decrease in the revenue of states and municipalities. Currently, as Bolsonaro says, they are in a comfortable financial situation, but over a year or more, with the decrease in resources, there will be a negative impact on the transfer to the Education and Health portfolios.

Financial assistance

“It is adequate and effective in the short term. It helps those who have fewer resources to deal with rising prices. After all, it is a temporary measure. Brazil needs to recompose wages. The government managed to reduce unemployment, but wages fell.”

buffer bottom

“I consider the best of all. THE Petrobras it is a private company. Brazil is one of the shareholders and receives dividends. The government could take the profit it receives to dilute the increases. This is a long-term solution to achieving a balance in prices.”