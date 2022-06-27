Unimed’s right: does the customer’s estate have to pay? – 06/25/2022 – Elio Gaspari

Jenni Smith

For about 20 years, economist Cláudio Salm, former director of the IBGE, was a customer of the private health operator Unimed. Diagnosed with lung cancer, he resorted to an imported drug.

As the drug was not on Anvisa’s list, he went to court and obtained an injunction that assured him of reimbursement.

Months later, in April 2006, the drug entered the agency’s list.

In August 2019 Cláudio Salm died.

Unimed is in court, charging R$ 176 thousand to the estate of the deceased.

As the Superior Court of Justice decided that operators are not obliged to reimburse the cost of medicines that are not on Anvisa’s list, the question remained:

If the Court granted an injunction when the drug is not on the list and then it is included, does the customer’s estate have to pay?


