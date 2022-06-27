Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Toyota begins to show its rival for the Hyundai Creta

Toyota India this weekend revealed two videos showing the initial details, albeit discreetly, of its long-awaited Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The novelty, a compact SUV aimed at emerging markets, will be a competitor for the Hyundai Creta and other models of the category in the Asian country.

In one of the videos, it is possible to clearly notice details of the front and the lanterns of the novelty, and the respective optical sets should show modern and bold shapes, as can be seen in one of the projections by Kleber Silva.

In the second material, Toyota presents elements of the SUV’s cabin, as well as confirms advanced connectivity technologies for the model, such as the control of some car functions through a dedicated application, something already offered here in Chevrolet, Ford models. and Stellantis.

Another important point that Toyota makes clear is the presence of the hybrid powertrain, which will be a differential of the model in the segment. The mechanics should be similar to what Corolla and Corolla Cross offer here in Brazil.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder project was developed jointly with Maruti Suzuki in India, which, according to information gathered in the country, could even give rise to the successor to the Vitara.

The project is interesting since, in a long-term horizon, it could also be used by both brands here in Brazil.

Those currently responsible for Suzuki in our market could import the novelty if, in fact, it becomes the evolution of the Vitara.

Already recent rumors do not rule out a future nationalization of the Toyota Hyryder here, perhaps taking the place of the Yaris range. To be checked in the future.