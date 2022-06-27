US will provide NASAMS for Ukraine’s air defense – Ground Forces

ELMAU, Germany — U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce soon that the U.S. will provide an advanced surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine, as well as additional artillery support, according to a person familiar with the matter, to help the country defend itself against Russia’s four-month invasion.

The US is purchasing NASAMS, an anti-aircraft system developed by Norway, to provide medium to long-range defense, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. NASAMS is the same system used by the US to protect sensitive airspace around the White House and the US Capitol in Washington.

Additional aid includes more ammunition for Ukrainian artillery, as well as counter-battery radars, to support their efforts against the Russian attack on Donbas, the person said.

The announcement came as Biden met with allies this week in support of Ukraine at meetings held during the Group of Seven Advanced Economies (G7) summit in Germany and the annual meeting of NATO leaders in Madrid.

In his daily speech late on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his calls for more weapons and air defense systems to be delivered to Ukraine and for new sanctions against Russia by the G7 nations after a barrage of Russian missiles struck. targets across Ukraine earlier in the day.

“We need a powerful air defense – modern, fully effective. Which can guarantee complete protection against these missiles. We talk about it every day with our partners. There are already some agreements. And partners need to move faster if they are truly partners, not observers,” he said.

“Delays in transferring weapons to our state, any restrictions are actually an invitation for Russia to strike again and again.”

The leaders of the G7 economic powers must make a long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine as they meet in the German Alps and confer again via video conference with Zelensky.

SOURCE: Times of Israel

EDITOR’S NOTE: curiously the NASAMS system (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) appears in the top image of the opening of the blog Forças de Defesa. The system was jointly developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon and was initially based on the famous AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile. The most current version of NASAMS can employ several missiles such as the AIM-9X and the AMRAAM-ER.

