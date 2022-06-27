USS Samuel B Roberts: The extraordinary discovery of the sunken ship that was found in the depths of the ocean

A US exploration team has managed to locate the sunken wreckage of a US Navy destroyer hit by the Japanese military during World War II.

The wreck is considered the deepest ever found.

The USS Samuel B Roberts sank during the Battle of Samar in the Philippine Sea in October 1944. It is located 6,895 meters below the surface.

Texas financier and adventurer Victor Vescovo used his own submersible on the high seas to discover the damaged but mostly intact “Sammy B”.

