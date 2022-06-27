Video: Groom shoots at wedding party and kills guest

The moment of marriage in families is usually marked by meetings, parties and celebrations that are forever in the memory of those involved, especially the bride and groom, relatives and guests.

However, sometimes, unexpected tragedies ended up setting the date. Accidents that happened before, during or after the ceremonies put negative feelings into these people’s lives. It was the case of a wedding party that took place in the city of Robertsganj, India. The event ended tragically this week.

The groom, identified as Manish Madheshia, was arrested after killing a guest who was shot during the wedding celebration. The case generated commotion and anger among friends and relatives of the victim.

Images released on social media show the groom, who is from the Indian Army, trying to shoot a shot in the air in celebration of the marriage bond. However, the gun did not fire. When he lowers his arm, the gun fires “accidentally” and the bullet hits Babulal Yadav, 35, who is also a military man. He was rushed to the hospital and rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Subsequently, Manish was arrested in the act and had the weapon seized. The case is being investigated as manslaughter.

SEE THE VIDEO: