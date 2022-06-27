Viral: Ceni pistol, epic turn of the Rooster, Flu provokes Botafogo in English and Thiago Maia’s bike | football

The Viralizado is on! Getting into the English mood that Fluminense spent to provoke Botafogo, we bring the list of what won the social networks on the weekend of games in the Brazilian Series A and B.

Check the Serie A table

See Serie B standings

There was Rogério Ceni pistol, epic turn of the Rooster, Thiago Maia’s bike, beautiful moves, bizarre moves, controversy, emotion, technicians’ layoffs, tributes, party and much more. Check it out:

1 of 5 Rogério Ceni took out anger at São Paulo’s draw on his coat — Photo: Reproduction Rogério Ceni took out anger at São Paulo’s draw on his coat — Photo: Reproduction

Atlético-MG was losing 2-0 to lantern Fortaleza until the 30th minute of the second half, at Mineirão. But then came one of those moments that make football so exciting. Galo went for a 3-2 comeback, which came out in the 51st minute, to the crowd and striker Hulk, who did not play and was in the stands.

The winning goal for the Minas Gerais team was against, by Matheus Jussa, who had recently joined Fortaleza. What bad luck, huh, player…

Check out the goals of the match at Mineirão:

Atlético-MG 3 x 2 Fortaleza goals for the 14th round of the Brasileirão 2022

2 of 5 Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza Brasileirão Serie A — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza Brasileirão Serie A — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Fluminense Football Club 🇺🇸

Fluminense got the better of the carioca classic against Botafogo, with a 1-0 victory at the Nilton Santos stadium. And on social networks, it was provoked with seven posts in English, in a reference to John Textor, owner of 90% of SAF alvinegra:

3 of 5 Twitter Fluminense provokes Botafogo — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Twitter Fluminense provokes Botafogo — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Botafogo 0 x 1 Fluminense goal for the 14th round of the Brasileirão 2022

The game had a boring injury to watch. After splitting with Chay, Nonato fell on his hand and dislocated his finger. If you dare, play below:

11 min of the 2nd half – Nonato shares with Chay and falls on his hand, dislocating his finger

The game was honored by Luiz Henrique in his farewell – he is going to Real Betis. On the shirt, the player used the name of the historic tricolor fan Chico Guanabara.

Fluminense launches the eighth episode of the webseries “Herdeiros de Chico Guanabara”

Viralizou’s pistol moment goes to coach Rogério Ceni after São Paulo’s goalless draw against Juventude, at Morumbi. The tricolor team had a great chance with Calleri, in extra time, but the forward headed it wide. Ceni took out the tie’s anger by tossing her coat.

Rogério Ceni throws his coat on the bench, in São Paulo vs Juventude

At 48 min of the 2nd half – header out by Calleri do São Paulo against Juventude

Thiago Maia’s bike 🚲

Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over América-MG, at Maracanã, gave a peaceful weekend between the team and the fans. But it was a pity that Thiago Maia’s bike didn’t enter… It would be an anthological goal:

At 43 min of the 2nd half – wrong finish by Thiago Maia do Flamengo against América-MG

4 of 5 Bike, Thiago Maia, Flamengo x América-MG, Maracanã — Photo: André Durão/ge Bike, Thiago Maia, Flamengo x América-MG, Maracanã — Photo: André Durão/ge

Gabigol scored one of Flamengo’s goals in the match. But missed a penalty. See the collection and reaction of the illustrious fan Vinícius Júnior:

Vinícius Jr regrets missed penalty by Gabigol at Maracanã

Check out Flamengo’s three goals, including Marinho’s, who scored again, was moved in the celebration and even vented about former coach Paulo Sousa:

Flamengo’s goals 3 x 0 América-MG for the 14th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Now, a sequence of three beautiful shots in Serie A. Two pens and Goose’s welcome hat on Erison, who had just walked in:

On the list, also the great moment of Vasco’s fans, with a beautiful party in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag:

Vasco fans manifest themselves as the teams enter the field in the match against Operário

After the beautiful bids, the curious moments of the weekend. Starting with the bizarre yellow card from Alan Empereur, from Cuiabá. He was even sent off in the second half for taking the second…

At 38 min of the 1st half – Alan Empereur do Cuiabá’s yellow card against Goiás

The good caramel doggo with his nap on Ilha do Retiro:

Now, the dancing in the stands during the tie between Avaí and Palmeiras.

Fans dance in the stands during Avaí x Palmeiras – Photo: Reproduction

In the interior of Minas Gerais, the bizarre expulsion of goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Náutico:

Whistle center: Sálvio Spínola analyzes Lucas Perri dismissal

In the same game, there was also this controversial penalty for Tombense that generated a 1-1 draw with Náutico. And left coach Roberto Fernandes pistol:

Whistle center: Sálvio Spínola analyzes penalty for Tombense

Referee reports offenses by Náutico coach in summary: “Bandit, thief, you’re going to Recife”

Chair dancing in Serie B 💃🏾🪑

From Saturday night to Sunday morning, two coaches fell in Serie B – Guto Ferreira, from Bahia, and Gilmar Dal Pozzo, from Sport. Interestingly, both teams are at the top of the table: Tricolor de Aço is 3rd, while Leão is 5th.