Vivaldi: is it worth using the browser instead of Google Chrome?

despite the Google ChromeMozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge are some of the internet browsers known and popular, there are a lot of other browsers available on the market. Each navigation tool has its own specifics, with advantages and disadvantages which may have different weights for different users.

One of the alternative browsers on the market that has a loyal fan base is Vivaldi. The browser promises to cherish the privacy and offers many options for personalization to leave everything with your personal touch.

Check out more details about the solution and see if Vivaldi is capable of replace browsers like Chrome in your routine.

Advantages of the Vivaldi browser

Launched in 2015 by the creator of Opera, Vivaldi is quite new compared to its competitors — and the team behind the program used this to their advantage when creating the browser. The browser seeks to differentiate itself from the others by offering some benefits pretty cool.

Privacy above all

At the top of the list of “things Vivaldi does best” is the devs’ concern with users privacy. The browser offers, for example, different options for blocking and tracking settings, preventing, for example, the ad display and/or the use of trackers while browsing the web. The program also promises an extra layer of security by synchronizing between devices using an end-to-end encryption system.

Vivaldi offers different levels of privacy and securitySource: TecMundo/Vivaldi/Reproduction

many resources

With strong appeal to those who tend to leave dozens of tabs open at the same time, Vivaldi has a configuration option that allows stack all tabs, leaving everything more compact and organized. Another interesting feature is the Floating Panelwhere you can quickly access some information such as favorites, downloads, history and even a translation tool.

already the Page Mosaic allows you to view several tabs at the same time, splitting the screen vertically, horizontally or in a grid. More recently, the program has even won a integrated email client.

highly customizable

Right away, when you install the browser, you can start making everything your own. The program offers some visual options different, but you can also customize everything even further by creating your own theme. The browser also allows you to change the arrangement of items on the screen in a simple way, just by dragging the elements with the mouse.

The browser offers many customization options, including several themesSource: TecMundo/Vivaldi/Reproduction

Disadvantages of Vivaldi

Unfortunately, the browser is not perfect. Below you will find some of the main disadvantages that can drive users away from browsers like Chrome from Vivaldi.

unnecessarily complicated

If you’ve gotten used to Chrome’s facilities, especially in terms of usage, Vivaldi’s settings screen will probably scare you a little. The browser even allows you to customize the experience with more superficial options in a simple and practical way, but things change a lot when the user ventures into the configuration screen.

There are many options and most of them do not have ramifications in the explanations, which can be a obstacle and so much for new users.

Vivaldi’s settings screen is much less intuitive and user-friendly than Chrome’sSource: TecMundo/Vivaldi/Reproduction

high memory consumption

As a potential rival of Chrome, Vivaldi ends up sinning a lot in terms of performance: the browser consumes as much or even more processing than the Google browser. Therefore, the program is not recommended for those who use a little less powerful computers or even for those who simply prefer a lighter and more fluid experience, which has less impact on the RAM consumption from the PC.

Is it worth using Vivaldi?

If you have a fairly recent computer, with a not-too-old graphics card and processor, and plenty of RAM, the Vivaldi experience can be very, very good — mainly thanks to the extra features and the high level of customization from the program.

Now, if your PC or notebook is not up to these things, it might be better to continue using Chrome or, preferably, some other lighter browser, such as Microsoft Edge and Opera.