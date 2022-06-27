Viviane Araújo’s pregnant woman shows a 7-month belly: “how big”

Viviane Araújo arrives at the 30th week of pregnancy and shows her belly in a photo in the mirror

The actress Viviane Araújo enchanted fans by showing off his belly this Saturday morning (25). In the beautiful image shared on her profile on social networks, the muse of Carnival was radiant, as she has just completed 30 weeks of her pregnancy, which is equivalent to seven months of pregnancy.

Waiting for her first child, the result of her relationship with the businessman, Guilherme Militão, the 47-year-old artist made a point of registering this beautiful moment with internet users. In the photo, she appeared with a simple smile in front of the mirror and in her pajamas. The famous lifted her blouse and showed off her beautiful belly.

In the caption of the publication, Viviane Araújo melted for the heir. “Today, 30 weeks of inexplicable love!”, she said at the beginning of the caption. “Guilherme Militão, our greatest treasure is coming!”, declared the mother owl, then. At the end of the post, the actress also added the hashtags: “pregnant”, “mother”, “mother of a boy”, “son” and “pregnant woman”.

Quickly, the muse’s fans wasted no time and filled her post with several affectionate comments. Some netizens said: “she is getting more and more beautiful”. Another wished: May God bless your baby and your family”. Another admirer shot: “Come Joaquim”. “Pure love,” pointed out another. And another one said: “How great”, expressed an internet user when he was surprised by the size of the muse’s belly.

Recently, Viviane Araújo and her husband opened the season of events and together they were present at the feijoada do Salgueiro. On the occasion, the very stylish actress showed off her big belly with an off-white crop top and basic jeans. The event featured a beautiful show by Arlindinho, the group Galocantou and Bomastal.

The Carnival star shared with her followers that she has been doing pelvic physiotherapy during pregnancy. She stated that the practice aims to assist in pelvic functioning, which is the set of muscles that ligaments that support organs such as the bladder, uterus and intestine. Pelvic physiotherapy is very helpful for both mother and baby during delivery.

