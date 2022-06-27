Vouchers reveal deposits in the account of pastors’ relatives

President Jair Bolsonaro with pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, in 2019. (Photo: Carolina Antunes/Presidency)

Businessman José Edvaldo Brito forwarded proof of deposits made to the accounts of relatives of pastors suspected of embezzling education resources to the Comptroller General’s Office (CGU).

According to the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, Wesley Costa de Jesus, son-in-law of pastor Gilmar Santos, received R$ 17,000 for having negotiated an event that was attended by the then education minister Milton Ribeiro, in the interior of São Paulo.

The payment took place on August 5, 2021 and was made on behalf of the extermination company Sime Prag do Brasil.

Gilmar dos Santos is one of the pastors investigated for alleged involvement in a scheme to release funds from the MEC (Ministry of Education). The other pastor is Arilton Moura. They were targeted by the Federal Police (PF) operation on Wednesday (22) and were arrested for a day, but were released by judge Ney Bello, from TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region).

According to Brito, the deposit was made by businessman Danilo Felipe Franco, who on the same day made two other payments, these in his name. It was BRL 20,000 for Luciano de Freitas Musse, a former advisor to the MEC, and BRL 30,000 for Helder Diego da Silva Bartolomeu, son-in-law of the other pastor, Arilton Moura.

Brito told the CGU (General Controllership of the Union) that he himself asked Danilo to make the deposits.

Minister Milton Ribeiro’s event with mayors of the Nova Odessa region took place on August 21, 16 days after the payments were made. The event was promoted by the pastors who are under investigation.

According to Federal Police investigations, Pastor Arilton Moura asked businessman José Edvaldo Brito for R$100,000 to hold the event in Odessa. The pastor claimed the money would go towards philanthropic actions.