Vtor Pereira plays with the nickname ‘Professor Pardal’ and comments on Cantillo’s punishment in Libertadores

After the draw against Santos, coach Vítor Pereira is already looking at Corinthians’ next commitment this season. This Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, Timão welcomes Boca Juniors for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

In a press conference, Vítor Pereira was asked about the situations of Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto. The steering wheel left the field this Saturday, against Santos, in pain. Renato, on the other hand, has not been listed due to discomfort in the calf.

When explaining some tests in the team, such as the use of Lucas Piton in midfield, Vítor Pereira joked with the nickname “professor Pardal” and said that the “inventions” are necessary because of the pieces he has lost due to injury – see video above.

“There I am making it up again. Then they call me Professor Sparrow. We put Piton on to see if, playing from the inside, it could yield something. It was a test. Let’s imagine that Renato doesn’t come back and Du is left out on Tuesday, without Cantillo, without Maycon, without Paulinho. I don’t know (what I’m going to do), but I have to invent it. I never imagined that they would call me Professor Pardal in football, it’s the first time (laughs). It’s even funny. I don’t know which team will play, I don’t know. Let’s see”, explained Vítor Pereira.

Another point commented on by the coach due to the duel against Boca Juniors was Cantillo’s punishment. The Colombian midfielder is sure to miss for this Tuesday’s game, against the Argentines. Cantillo was punished by Conmebol to two games of suspension – one was already served against Always Ready, in the last round of the group stage; the second is against Boca Juniors.

Despite having lost a relevant piece for the opening of the knockout stage, Vítor Pereira stated that his team is made up of men who work hard and will have a winning spirit to face the brothers.

“About that (Cantillo’s punishment), it seems that we are at a time in the championship that we are already starting to think about the next game as soon as this one ends. It’s not easy. But Corinthians is made up of hardworking, fighting, resilient men who know how to suffer too. We will have to go with that spirit to face Boca Juniors“, concluded VP.

