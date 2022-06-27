Vulnerable rape suspect is beaten to death in Venda Nova | Minas Gerais

A 33-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks and stones on Saturday night (25), in the Aglomerado do Índio, in the Venda Nova region, in Belo Horizonte. According to information from the PM, the crime was a revenge, as the victim was suspected of having recently committed a rape of vulnerable against a 14-year-old girl. Nobody was arrested.

In conversation with the agents, people reported that several individuals, most of them minors, approached the victim on Rua dos Comanches, where the attacks began. Afterwards, they dragged the man to a place known as a “sty”, where they continued the beating to death.

The victim was found by officers with several bruises through the body and face disfigured. The man was also undressed.

After receiving information about the motivation of the crime, the PM found that there was an occurrence of rape of a vulnerable person that would have been committed by the victim on June 18 of this year. The man also had three passes for drug trafficking.

The agents went to the residence of the man and also the mother of the rape victim, but no one was located. The suspects in the crime remain at large.

In a note, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) reported that when called, it moved a team of police officers from the Specialized Homicide Police Station, carried out technical-scientific expertise at the scene of the facts, to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrators of the crime. An inquiry was launched to investigate the case and clarify the facts.