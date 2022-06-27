Watch out! Sitting more than 8 hours a day increases stroke risk by 50%

Failing to move the body leads to short-term joint pain, but there are other bigger risks that shorten life expectancy. During the pandemic, many workers began to stay at home because of the home office.

See too: Do you drink coffee with sugar? Find out how it affects your life expectancy

In this way, a large part stopped moving and adopted sedentary habits. Unfortunately, society still did not have concrete data to take the risks and create awareness that they need to change.

However, a survey of 100,000 adults over ten years confirmed that this statement is true. The analysis revealed that 20% of those who sat the entire work shift, or about 8 hours, had a heart attack or died from a stroke. The average age of the sample was 50 years and what scared the scientists was the high mortality among the volunteers.

Sitting for hours without a moment to get up is bad for the heart

The study with the aforementioned data was published by JAMA Cardiology, warning those who still haven’t bothered to change the routine. Another alarming information is that 49% of the evaluated public developed some type of heart failure. And arguably this got worse after the pandemic scenario.

So, feeling tired when climbing a ladder or walking a certain distance indicates that you need to pay attention to your actions when working remotely. Avoiding smoking, alcoholic beverages, maintaining good nutrition and training are alternatives to avoid these conditions. Regular examinations to identify any predisposition to problems also help in prevention.