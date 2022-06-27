“We are a bit of a beast”

Actor José Loreto entertained the public last Sunday with Huck (26) when he commented on the backstage of the nine o’clock soap opera, ‘Pantanal’, and the images in which he appears naked, in front of a river, in the region where the plot is recorded. . He was one of the judges on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and didn’t miss the opportunity to talk about adventures during his time in the wild.

“It’s been three months away from home, with little internet, with the animals and such”, said the actor who gives life to the character Tadeu, between laughs. “We become a bit of a beast, more animalistic”, he justified. The actor revealed that he usually swims every day, after shooting, without clothes in the region. “It makes you want to see that nature, there’s no one looking,” he added.

On social media, Loreto had also commented on the freedom to swim naked in the river. Even before the soap opera began, the actor made a publication on his official Instagram account with an image beyond daring. He and his co-star Jesuíta Barbosa, who gives life to the character Jove, are seen hugging naked in the river. “With abundance. Come, Pantanal”, he said in the caption.

The actor also commented on the diagnosis of diabetes: “I had no idea that there are so many diabetics and that there is no information. When you think you have diabetes, you think you’re going to die the next day,” he said on Sunday.