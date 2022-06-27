Wesley Safadão gets hurt and is replaced by Gusttavo Lima at a show

Gusttavo Lima was the name chosen to replace the show of Wesley Safadão at São João de Santa Luzia, in Sertão da Paraíba, which takes place this Sunday (26). The change in the event schedule came after the artist is injured and has a spinal injury.

“Wesley Safadão is recovering from a spinal injury and according to medical recommendations, he will be resting. The artist will resume the schedule normally after medical discharge. We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding”said the singer’s team on social media.

Wesley Safadão cancels show after spinal injury (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Gusttavo Lima replaces Wesley Safadão

The announcement that Gusttavo Lima will replace Wesley Safadão at São João de Santa Luzia, was made by the singer himself, in a video published on the event’s profile.

“Speak to the guys from Santa Luiza, in Paraíba. Here is the Ambassador passing by to let you know that today, Sunday (26), at the last minute, there’s the Ambassador for you, from 19 pm, on stage singing. Hope you guys have a great party. You’re all invited. That hug!”said the sertanejo.

in the caption, the event organizers explained that the change took place in record time. “There will be the Ambassador at São João de Santa Luzia, 80th Anniversary edition. In record time, the Municipality of Santa Luzia and the organization of the most traditional June festivities in Brazil confirmed the change in the event’s schedule, with the inclusion of none other than the singer Gusttavo Lima, the Ambassador.”he said.

“He replaces the singer Weslley Safadão, who unfortunately, due to a health problem, canceled his participation in São João de Santa Luzia and in six other municipalities. São João de Santa Luzia is a heritage of the city and the pride of its people!”he added.

