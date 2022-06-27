Westworld season four is new clothes for an old plot

Good and bad news for fans of Westworld. The good news is that, after 25 months since the end of the third year, the HBO series is finally back this Sunday (26)! The bad news is that, despite an attempt to completely reinvent itself in the new episodes, the drama falls into the same vices and repeats mistakes of the past. Despite the different outfit, the fourth season shows the old Westworld as always (for better or for worse).

Warning: this text contains spoilers, be careful not to sour your week

If you don’t remember how season three ended… No problem! Westworld jumps ahead seven years to show that the great revolution started by Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) hasn’t really changed much. Not for humans, not for robots.

In that time, however, Caleb had built a family, with a wife and daughter. He tries to lead a normal life, but he is always on the alert for the possibility of a new war breaking out. Maeve has isolated herself from the world and, in a cabin in the middle of nowhere, exercises her ability to communicate with other machines. Her paths eventually cross when she discovers that she is being hunted by William (Ed Harris) – and that he will go after the others as well.

Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) is the season’s biggest villain. Her lust for power has turned her into an unstoppable threat, willing to eliminate (or control) any human who gets in her way. And if she has to destroy the robots that are against her too, so be it. Bones of the trade, isn’t it?

And Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood)… Well, Dolores doesn’t exist anymore. But there is a person very similar to her, the writer Christina (Evan Rachel Wood), who lives in a futuristic (but not so much) version of New York and works on creating characters for a big game in a virtual environment. Not the protagonists, as she explains, but those who are in the background, acting as a figure for a larger story.

Visually, Westworld is still beautiful. The special effects are incredible, the sets, the costumes, the lighting… Everything lives up to the slogan “it’s not TV, it’s HBO” that the premium channel used to sell its programming as something different. No wonder the series has already been nominated for 54 Emmys throughout its history.

But after three seasons, audiences already know exactly what to expect from Westworld. Narratives in different timelines, characters who aren’t quite what they seem to be, the dead who are still alive, robots who switch identities… Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have already used up all the cards in the twist deck, and it’s hard to be shocked by what is shown in the new episodes. Even James Marsden’s return was revealed ahead of time.

That said, Westworld is also a tough show to put down in the middle. After seeing the four episodes available for evaluation, the desire was to watch the fifth. And the cast is primarily responsible for that attachment.

Thandiwe Newton remains excellent as Maeve, Evan Rachel Wood is intriguing as Christina, Tessa Thompson seems to revel in her character’s mischief, and Jeffrey Wright steals all of her scenes as Bernard – even when it’s impossible to decipher what he’s doing or what the hell is. purpose of your actions and speech. Up until Aaron Paul is less irritating like Caleb.

Overall, Westworld Season 4 feels like an evolution compared to Season 3, which was hard to swallow. But, precisely because the first two were so above average, it is difficult not to feel that the purpose of the narrative has been lost along the way.