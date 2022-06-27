What is cashier’s check? check out

See what documents are required to issue the check.

The cashier’s check is issued with the amounts already filled in and the fund already approved by the financial institution or account holder. Because the balance is already secured, the cashier’s check is safer for the recipient.

What is the cashier’s check for?

If you are going to buy a house, for example, and the payment must be in full paid by check. If your money is in the bank, in order to pay for the property and transfer the amount to the seller, you can issue a cashier’s check at the bank where the amount is deposited.

When a citizen requests this type of check from the bank, it is already guaranteed that it has the exact amount to be cashed, which makes business like this safer.

How to issue the check?

To issue the cashier’s check, you must go to the bank teller, or request directly from the manager. For this type of check, it is not necessary to issue it in the bank where the citizen has a checking account.

What data is required for issuance?

To issue the cashier’s check, the following data are required:

Full name of the person receiving the check;

Name of the bank, current account number and branch where he has an account;

Check amount.

As the cashier’s check is also a nominal check, as it is issued in an amount above R$100.00, it is necessary to present this data.

What fee is charged?

Each bank determines the fee it will charge to issue the cashier’s check. Check the rate charged by the main banks, according to the Central Bank:

To check the other fees charged by other financial institutions, just access the Central Bank website.

Cashier’s check features

It is a secure way of transacting by checks, which is widely used in the purchase of high value products;

To issue the check, the amount must be delivered to the person who will issue it ;

; The check is filled out by the financial institution itself;

The cashier’s check cannot be canceled after being transferred to the beneficiary;

It has been used less and less, thanks to the ease of bank transfers.

