What is known about extremist attack on LGBTQ+ bar in Norway







Ceremony honors the victims of the attack Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

A ceremony at the cathedral in Oslo, the capital of Norway, paid tribute on Sunday (26/6) to the victims of a shooting attack in the center of the city. Two people died and 21 were injured.

Victims were shot in and out of the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ bar, and near the Herr Nilsen jazz club and another pub, located in a neighborhood known for its vibrant nightlife.

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday, the day of the Oslo LGBTQ+ Pride Parade.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere was at the ceremony honoring the victims.

He talked about how, even after the march was cancelled, thousands of people still took to the streets waving rainbow flags.





Princess Mette-Marit lit a candle at the ceremony Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

“The city was full of people who wanted to talk about sadness and anger, but also about support and solidarity and the will to keep fighting, for every individual’s right to live a free life, a safe life,” Stoere said.

“These crimes remind us that this fight is not over. You are not safe from danger. But we will win it, together.”

Police considered the attack an act of Islamic terrorism.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts.

How was the attack?

The shooting started around 1:15 am on Saturday (25/6), local time (8:15 pm on Friday, Brasília time).

“I saw a man arrive with a bag, he took a gun and started shooting,” said journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcaster NRK, who was in the area.

A woman told the Verdens Gang newspaper that the gunman took careful aim at his targets. “When I understood it was serious, I ran. There was a man covered in blood lying motionless on the floor.”

Another man told the newspaper that he saw many injured people on the ground.

Dozens of London Pub patrons fled to the basement in terror to try to hide.

“Many called their partners and family, it seemed almost as if they were saying goodbye. Others helped calm those who were extremely terrified,” Bili Blum-Jansen told TV2.

The shooter was arrested. Two weapons were seized at the crime scene, one of them being automatic.





The scene of the attack was cordoned off by the police. Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

Who is the shooter?

The suspect was described by police as a Norwegian of Iranian descent named Zaniar Matapour, according to local media.

The gunman had been known to security services since 2015 as a “suspect of being a radicalized Islamist”.

He had a history of mental illness, Norway’s intelligence service said.

What was the reason?

The attack took place over LGBTQ+ Pride Weekend. “There are reasons to think it might be a hate crime,” police said.

“We are investigating whether the event was a target in itself or if there are other reasons.”

The suspect’s lawyer, John Christian Elden, told TV2 that it was not possible to draw conclusions about the reasons for the attack.

What was the reaction?





‘Crimes like this show us that the fight is not over’ Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

Oslo’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been formally canceled on the recommendation of the police.

Despite this, hundreds of people still marched at the end of the day, shouting: “We are here, we are queerlet’s not disappear!”.

“I think it’s fantastic that this march is taking place, otherwise he would have won,” a 50-year-old woman told the AFP news agency.

Rainbow flags and flowers were placed near the site of the attack, while those present comforted each other with hugs.

King Harald of Norway said he and his family were “appalled” by the violence. He stated that “we must stand together” to defend “freedom, diversity and respect for each other”.





Hundreds of people took to the streets in Oslo Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil





People marched even after police recommended canceling parade Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

On the heels of the “terrible and deeply shocking attack on innocent people”, Prime Minister Stoere said: “To all homosexuals who are now afraid and grieving, I say that we are all with you.”

In the United States, the White House said it was horrified by the attack and expressed solidarity with Norway, according to the Reuters news agency.

And now?

The country’s terrorist alert level has been raised to its highest level.

But the country’s intelligence service said there was “no indication” that further attacks were likely.

– Text originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-61939646