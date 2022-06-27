What is known about the fall of the bleachers in a bullfight that killed 4 people

At least four people died and hundreds were injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, local media reported.

Records of the incident show when the wooden bleachers full of spectators collapsed at a stadium in the municipality of El Espinal, in the department of Tolima. People are seen fleeing in panic.

The fall took place on Sunday (26/6) during a traditional corralwhen the public is encouraged to enter the arena to interact with the bulls and which is part of the celebrations of the popular São Pedro festival.

There are fears that the death toll will be much higher.

A bull escaped from the stadium and caused panic in the municipality.

Local councilor Iván Ferney Rojas said the city’s hospital and ambulance services were unable to cope with the number of injured, El Tiempo newspaper reported.

“We need support from ambulances and neighboring hospitals, many people are still unaccompanied,” Rojas said.

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro posted a message on his Twitter account along with a video showing the accident seen from above.

“I hope that all the people affected in the El Espinal arena will be able to recover,” Petro said. “This has happened before in Sincelejo.”

I hope that all the people affected by the fall from the plaza of El Espinal can come out of their inheritances. This had already happened before in Sincelejo. I ask the authorities not to authorize more shows with the death of people or animals. pic.twitter.com/dMAq6uqlKX — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 26, 2022

Sincelejo is a town in the north of the country where in January 1980 a similar incident left 222 dead and hundreds injured.

Petro also made an appeal: “I ask the city halls not to allow more shows with the death of people and animals”.

– Text originally published at http://bbc.co.uk/portuguese/internacional-61946429