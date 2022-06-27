What is known about the fall of the stands in a bullfight that killed 4 and injured dozens in Colombia

Abhishek Pratap

Bleachers collapse during bullfight in Colombia

Records of the incident show the moment the stands collapsed

At least four people died and dozens were injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, local media reported.

Records of the incident show when the wooden bleachers full of spectators collapsed at a stadium in the municipality of El Espinal, in the department of Tolima. People are seen fleeing in panic.

The fall took place on Sunday (26/6) during a traditional corralwhen the public is encouraged to enter the arena to interact with the bulls and which is part of the celebrations of the popular São Pedro and São João festival.

Among the dead are two women, a man and a child, said Tolima governor José Ricardo Orozco, and at least 30 people were seriously injured.

