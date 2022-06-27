What is known about the fall of the stands in a bullfight that killed 4 and injured dozens in Colombia

26 June 2022

Credit, Playback/Twitter photo caption, Records of the incident show the moment the stands collapsed

At least four people died and dozens were injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, local media reported.

Records of the incident show when the wooden bleachers full of spectators collapsed at a stadium in the municipality of El Espinal, in the department of Tolima. People are seen fleeing in panic.

The fall took place on Sunday (26/6) during a traditional corralwhen the public is encouraged to enter the arena to interact with the bulls and which is part of the celebrations of the popular São Pedro and São João festival.

Among the dead are two women, a man and a child, said Tolima governor José Ricardo Orozco, and at least 30 people were seriously injured.

There are fears that the number of fatalities will be higher.

A bull escaped from the stadium and caused panic in the municipality.

Local councilor Iván Ferney Rojas said the city’s hospital and ambulance services were unable to cope with the number of injured, El Tiempo newspaper reported.

“We need support from ambulances and neighboring hospitals, many people are still unaccompanied,” Rojas said.

Credit, AFP photo caption, The fall took place during a traditional event in which the public is encouraged to enter the arena to interact with the bulls.

Colombian President Iván Duque sent a message to the victims and announced an investigation. corral. We will request an investigation of the facts; prompt recovery of the injured and solidarity with the victims’ families”, he said on his social media.

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro posted a message on his Twitter account along with a video showing the accident seen from above.

“I hope that all the people affected in the El Espinal arena will be able to recover,” Petro said. “This has happened before in Sincelejo.”

Sincelejo is a town in the north of the country where in January 1980 a similar incident left 222 dead and hundreds injured.

Petro also made an appeal: “I ask the city halls not to allow more shows with the death of people and animals”.

The governor of Tolima said he will ban the corralejas for being dangerous and cruel to animals.