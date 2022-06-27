WhatsApp is preparing an update involving sending audios

Since Meta took over the company in 2014, many changes have been announced and encryption has increased the security of the app. The new team of developers started to focus their efforts on creating resources aimed at the operationality of the platform.

Any update goes through a series of tests, with careful steps that guarantee the good performance of the tools. WhatsApp Beta version 2.2223.11.70 recently recorded a test involving a new feature for voice messages.

A button will allow users to pause audio while speaking

The possibility of pausing audios while making the recording to be sent was observed and this seems to have pleased the public. That’s because the frustration of deleting an audio when you miss a sentence is present in the lives of those who use the application daily.

Some users are already trying out the novelty, tested exclusively on the Web version. The official launch of the button has not yet been announced, however, the images published on the WaBetaInfo Portal reveal that the validation is in its final stage and will soon be available.

