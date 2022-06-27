WhatsApp constantly applies updates to improve its users’ experience. Therefore, the messenger app brings another novelty.

The newest feature of the app is important for those who seek privacy on social networks and would like to “go unnoticed”.

Now WhatsApp makes it possible to hide the “Profile picture”, “Last seen”, “Message” and “Status” of certain contacts in the calendar. The novelties were being tested in the beta version of the platform since the beginning of the year.

It is worth noting that the function is already active for both iPhone (iOS) and Android users. Check step by step:

WhatsApp releases the option to be invisible to all users; see how to put

First, to apply the novelty, enter the application and click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. then select Settings > Account > Privacy. So you can choose the features you want to apply.

If you follow this method and the functionality doesn’t appear, it’s likely that your app isn’t up to date. For this, it is necessary to go to the Google Play Store, on Android smartphones, or the App Store, on devices with iOS operating system.

A positive point of this novelty is that “blocked” contacts will not be notified through messages informing them that their data is hidden from them.

To notice the change, the only way is when the person is going to see the information and they won’t be able to. However, it will still be impossible to know if the action is limited to her or if it is all contacts in her list.

