Who is Irandhir Santos’ husband, Zé Lucas from Pantanal?

Did you know that Irandhir SantosO Jose Lucas in wetland, been married for eight years? The actor lives posting photos on social media with her husband.

Homosexual, the firstborn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) has a relationship with Roberto Efrem Filho. They have been together since 2013.

Irandhir lives with her husband in Recife, capital of Pernambuco. Currently, he spends a season at home after having an accident while recording the soap opera.

The actor is from the state, from the city of Barreiros. He hangs around when he’s not recording in Rio de Janeiro or elsewhere.

José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in Pantanal

Husband of Irandhir Santos

Irandhir’s husband is a famous writer. In addition, he serves as a university professor. At the twitterkeeps posting a series of news.

On his Instagram, Zé Lucas from Pantanal shares several photos of the couple. Currently, the actor is 43 years old and has a long career in Cinema.

Irandhir Santos and her husband, Roberto

Featured in Pantanal, Irandhir was the main villain of the soap opera Mother’s love. Before, he was in Onde Nascem os Fortes, Velho Chico and Meu Pedacinho de Chão.

Awarded, the artist became one of the darlings of Globo and the public. In addition to Zé Lucas, he played young in the first phase of Bruno Luperi’s plot.