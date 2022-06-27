Why is the coronavirus still not under control?

After a phase in which the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to be under control, Brazil has again registered a significant increase in the number of infections by the coronavirus. The moving average of the last 7 days was 53,492 new diagnoses.

In the current moment, which some experts have been calling the 4th wave, vaccination has managed to prevent collapses in the health system and reduce the lethality of the disease. However, the circulation of the virus is high, threatening the most vulnerable groups.

This reality is not restricted to Brazil. Mexico, for example, recorded on Thursday (23/6), the highest number of cases in a single day since February. Here as there, most infections are caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 sublines of the Omicron variant.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world.Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-1 Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-2 Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Pixabay ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents itself fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditionsHinterhaus Productions/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that this is a recurrent symptom among patients infected by the Delta and Omicron variants.DjelicS/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images 0

After two years of a pandemic, with vaccines available and knowledge about how Covid-19 is transmitted, why has the coronavirus still not been controlled?

Escape in immunity

Researcher Julio Croda, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), explains that Ômicron has a greater potential for escaping the immune response, which left the expected herd immunity further away.

“The virus proved to be efficient in being able to develop an escape for the immune response developed by vaccines or by previous infections. This is one of the reasons for the growth of cases. We will have to adapt to this reality. This virus will continue to circulate, as with influenza”, says the researcher.

Inequality in vaccination

There is a clear inequality in the supply of vaccines around the world. A study by researchers at Imperial College London showed that vaccination between December 2020 and December 2021 prevented 19.8 million deaths.

However, immunization rates are higher in high- and middle-income countries, which have greater economic power to purchase doses. Meanwhile, low-income countries continue to have reduced vaccine coverage, allowing the virus to circulate more intensively and mutate.

Efficacy of immunizers

The immunizers developed to protect the population were created from the spike protein, used by the virus to invade the cells of the human body and multiply. However, exactly this protein harbors most of the mutations that allow the coronavirus to evade the immune system and continue infecting people.

The expectation of the scientific community is that we will have vaccines more compatible with the Ômicron variant soon. The current protocol has been sufficient to avoid serious conditions and deaths, but there are still no vaccines capable of guaranteeing total protection against the infection.

“We saw that Ômicron did not spare vaccinees, but immunization avoided serious outcomes. Still, we need to develop other vaccines. The mild form of the disease overloads the health service, can cause long-term Covid and increases the chances of transmission to vulnerable people”, explained doctor Renato Kfouri, from the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), in an interview with metropolises.

Infectologist Julio Croda agrees: “We have extremely good vaccines, but this virus resembles influenza, for which we also have good vaccines, but we need to repeat the dose annually”, says Julio Croda.

