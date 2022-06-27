Will changes in ICMS reduce the price of gasoline and diesel?

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the project that limits the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). This applies to fuels such as diesel and gasoline. Now what every driver wants to know is if the changes in ICMS should actually reduce the price at gas stations.

Fuels are now considered essential items. For this reason, states must follow a limit on the collection of the tax, which will be between 17% and 18%. Before, some states charged up to 30% ICMS, which made fuel even more expensive.

ICMS changes

The changes to the ICMS are part of the repeated attempts by President Jair Bolsonaro’s economic team. The goal is to stop the constant increases in fuel prices.

The concern is greater now because it is an election year. It is necessary to contain inflation and improve the popularity of Jair Bolsonaro.

The limit on ICMS was widely criticized by governors, who allege a loss in revenue. ICMS is a state tax responsible for most state taxes. The loss could exceed R$ 83 billion.

Bolsonaro sanctioned the project with vetoes. Among them, about the Union’s compensation to states and municipalities that record large losses.

Even with the government’s attempt, changes in ICMS may have little impact on pumps. In the same week of the tax limitation, Petrobras made another announcement of a readjustment in the prices of gasoline and diesel.

The increase is 5.18% for gasoline and 14.26% for diesel. Thus, the foreign market and the price of oil and derivatives continue to dictate the rules in Brazil. And the ICMS limit tends not to be able to prevent further and considerable increases in fuel prices.