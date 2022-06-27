Will greater risk of recession in the US and Europe engulf Brazil?

The world is under threat of a recession – reduced economic activity, with unemployment, less production and consumption. The possibility of this crisis happening in the largest economies on the planet has increased in recent weeks, economists say. According to them, this is because the US and Europe are raising interest rates against inflation and because of the risk that the war in Ukraine will affect energy supplies to countries on the European continent. And this whole situation will spill over in Brazil.

The economic downturn in the world’s largest economies should occur between the end of this year and the first half of 2023, economists point out, affecting Brazilian exports.

For now, the risk is of a recession longer in Europe than in the United States, with a short duration – two to three quarters. If so, Brazil’s economy will slow down, but without recession, says economist Rogério Studart, senior fellow at the Political Economy Center at Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations), former executive director of the World Bank and the Inter-American Bank. of development.

But if the recession in the United States, and especially in Europe, becomes more severe, the risk that China will also be hit grows. In this case, Brazil could enter a recession.

We have a recession on order for next year. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the bottlenecks in the world economy, now hitting basic inputs such as energy and triggering even stronger inflation. In the absence of coordinated economic policy actions, a problem that has been going on since the pandemic, the mission of reducing inflation by raising interest rates was placed on the shoulders of central banks.

Rogério Studart

Technical recession and actual recession

Technical recession occurs when a country’s GDP shows negative variation for two consecutive quarters. A recession actually occurs when there is a worsening of the main economic indicators of a country, such as unemployment, population income, company revenues, investments.

Three main reasons for recession

1) Interest: High rates cool the economy because they discourage consumption, make credit more expensive and make it difficult for companies to grow projects. For the first time since 2018, the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States) began to raise interest rates and, last week, it accelerated that increase. The measure serves to regain control of the record inflation of 8.6%.

Fed simulations point to a 50% risk of rising interest rates pushing the country into recession. The projection is shared by American banks, such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Dreyfus and Mellon.

The Bank of England (BOE, central bank of England) has also raised interest rates in the United Kingdom to the highest level since 2009. And the European Central Bank (ECB) has not yet started raising rates, but warned that the process starts in July, and can even be accelerated in September.

2) Energy crisis in Europe: The war in Ukraine threatens Europe’s energy supply. Russia is the main exporter and second largest producer of natural gas in the world, accounting for relevant shares of this source of energy for large economies, such as Germany (49%), Italy (46%) and France (24%).

Russia has already started cutting off energy supplies to European customers. This means restrictions on production in industries and on household consumption, says economist Paulo Dutra, coordinator of the Economics course at FAAP, professor of international economics and specialist in international trade.

The risk of recession is on the radar, and it is not small, especially for Europe, where the possibility is higher in duration and intensity. The higher price and lower supply of energy affect consumption and production in the economy, which reduces activity.

Paulo Dutra, coordinator of the Economics course at FAAP

3) Covid in China: There has been an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in China, which has adopted restriction measures in important cities, generating a slowdown in the economy.

The scenario of tightening monetary policies [aumento de juros] in developed countries and slowing activity in China has increased the likelihood that the global economy will enter recession.

José Márcio Camargo, chief economist at Genial Investimentos

Greater impact in Europe than in the US

Economists say the recession is likely to be stronger and longer in Europe because the region’s countries will suffer two simultaneous impacts – interest rates and energy.

The increase in interest rates by the central banks of the United States, the European Union and England should lead to a synchronized global slowdown, says economist Adauto Lima, chief economist at the Brazilian unit of Western Asset, a global manager that manages US$ 449 billion in investments.

Recession risks are greater in Europe because of the continent’s more severe energy shock than in the United States, which is energy self-sufficient.

Adauto Lima

In addition to lower exposure to the energy shock, the US economy enters a healthier interest rate cycle than Europe’s. The United States’ GDP declined less than the eurozone’s in 2020 and grew more in 2021.

Variation of GDP in the years of the pandemic

USA : -3.4% in 2020 and +5.7% in 2021

: -3.4% in 2020 and +5.7% in 2021 European Union : -6.3% in 2020 and +5.4% in 2021

: -6.3% in 2020 and +5.4% in 2021 China : +2.2% in 2020 and +8.1% in 2021

: +2.2% in 2020 and +8.1% in 2021 Brazil: -4.1% in 2020 and +4.6% in 2021

The Fed has to contain demand at a time when American families still have reserves, accumulated in recent years, to consume, and were taking on debt, to buy real estate, for example. With interest rates rising, there will be a recession, but it shouldn’t be a tumble.

Rogério Studart

Impact in Brazil

The impact of the recession in the American and European economies on emerging countries, such as Brazil, should be slight, if this expectation of rapid deceleration in the United States is confirmed, say economists interviewed by the UOL.

It is likely that the recession here, if it occurs, will be smaller than in developed countries, not least because we already had a strong deceleration last year. As we are already going through a period of great deceleration, we will feel the effects of this international scenario less.

Pedro Raffy Vartanian, professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University

For the time being, the projections made by economists for the Boletim Focus, of the Central Bank, point to growth for the Brazilian GDP: 1.2% this year and 0.76% in 2023.

drop in exports

Brazil would be affected by recession in rich countries because of exports. In the first quarter of this year, they accounted for about 19% of GDP.

If the countries that buy the most from Brazil go into recession, either Brazilian exporters sell less, or their products fall in price.

Countries that bought the most from Brazil in 2021

China: US$ 87.7 billion (31.28%) USA: US$ 31.1 billion (11.1%) Argentina: US$ 11.9 billion (4.2%) Netherlands: US$ 9.3 billion (3.3%) Chile: US$ 6.9 billion (2.5%) singapore: US$ 5.9 billion (2.1%) Mexico: US$ 5.6 billion (1.9%) South Korea: US$ 5.5 billion (1.9%) Japan: US$ 5.5 billion (1.9%) Spain: US$ 5.4 billion (1.9%)

Source: Secretariat of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economy

Biggest danger for Brazil comes from China

Brazil could suffer a bigger tumble with a global recession if the economic crisis hits China, the biggest importer of Brazilian products, harder.

A stronger deceleration there will immediately affect our primary sector, but then the rest of the population will also suffer because less money will circulate in the economy with fewer exports.

Paulo Dutra, coordinator of the Economics course at FAAP

If the recession in the United States and Europe affect demand for Chinese exports at a time when the country is still living with lockdown measures, the Asian giant will also buy less from its suppliers. A possibility that has already caused price variations in raw materials, such as ores and grains.