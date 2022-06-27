Will the price of airline tickets go back to normal? – Behavior – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

In the last year, air tickets almost doubled in value, boosted by the increase in airplane kerosene and the exchange rate variation.

The price increase did not scare off tourists. Searches for flights to London, Lisbon, Porto Alegre and Natal grew compared to the period before the covid-19 pandemic.

The Tourism sector works to offer better conditions for travelers until the end of the year. However, the scenario is still uncertain due to the oil price affected by the war in Ukraine.

The price of airline tickets has risen 88% in the last 12 months, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In May alone, air travel was 18% more expensive compared to the previous month.

Despite rising prices, There was an increase in searches for July 2022 compared to the same period before the covid-19 pandemic, in 2019. According to the Kayak portal, the jump was registered both for international destinations, such as London (England) and Lisbon (Portugal), and national destinations, such as Porto Alegre (RS) and Natal (RN).

“The market has a pent-up demand, as people spent practically two years indoors”, says Deborah Daloia, head of Inter Travel. The search for travel budgets for the mid-year vacation, for example, grew 54% compared to 2021, according to the CVC Travel agency.

Why are airline tickets more expensive in 2022?

“There are different variables that contribute to the composition of the price of an air ticket”, explains Gustavo Vedovato, Kayak’s country manager in Brazil. The main one is aviation kerosene (QAV), which accounts for almost a third of flight costs.. The item became 30% more expensive in the last quarter of 2021, as highlighted by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

The turmoil increased with the War in Ukraine. Between January and May of this year, the value of fuel took off 64.3%, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Airlines (ABEAR). And the price of QAV has not stopped rising. In early June, Petrobras announced an 11.4% readjustment in the average price charged at refineries for aviation input.

The exchange rate variation also contributed, since more than half of the costs of the airline sector are linked to the dollar. The US currency appreciated 38.7% against the real in the first five months of 2022. The pressure of demand on supply and the reorganization of the airline network are also factors that contribute to the increase.

Sections that rose more than average

On some flights, air tickets increased higher compared to July values ​​between 2019 and 2022, considering the average number of searches performed by Kayak users from all national airports.

Santiago (Chile) was the destination that had the biggest increase. Round-trip airfare was 103% more expensive and now has an average price of R$3,878. In Europe, the destinations that became more “salty” were Paris (79%), with a trip costing BRL 7,855; Port (75%), R$ 7,010; and Lisbon (68%), R$7,292.

Among domestic trips, it became more expensive to travel to São Paulo (SP), Brasília (DF) and Porto Alegre, with an increase of approximately 20%. Airline tickets cost on average, respectively, R$967, R$882 and R$1,019.

Cheaper air tickets

But not all flights have gotten more expensive. Several national destinations had a price retraction between 2019 and 2022, especially in the Northeast. Flights to Salvador (BA) were 12% cheaper, averaging R$1,155. Prices for Natal dropped 11% (R$ 1,331), while for Recife (PE) they dropped 4% (R$ 1,358) and for Porto Seguro (BA), 3% (R$ 1,316).

When will airfares go down?

The global scenario is still uncertain, in particular as regards the price of a barrel of oil due to international sanctions against Russia. However, the Tourism sector is committed to offering better conditions for travelers. “Everyone is chasing so that by the end of this year things are as evolved as possible”, says Daloia.

International and domestic travel trends have changed a lot. “The domestic market is more consolidated and tends to recover faster, while the Overseas destinations should be normalized next summer season”, highlights Magda Nassar, president of the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (ABAV).

To be able to travel by plane paying less, the tip is to have flexibility in dates and use search tools and price alerts. “In the Price Detective app, travelers inform the value they found in other searches for airline tickets and find out if there are other cheaper options”, says Vedovato.

