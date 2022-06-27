With 90 thousand doses, Campo Grande expands flu vaccination to the entire population in this 2nd

The Sesau (Municipal Health Department of Campo Grande) expanded from this Monday (27) the flu vaccination for the entire population over 6 months. There are more than 90,000 doses available at health posts in Campo Grande.

The vaccine is available in all 72 health units in the city and can be applied together with other immunizers, such as Covid-19, for example.

“This year alone we had 37 deaths from Influenza, and coverage like this is extremely worrying, because the vaccine protects precisely against the viruses that are circulating and the fewer people protected, the greater the risk of developing severe forms of the disease”, laments the municipal secretary. of health, José Mauro Filho.

He also recalls that the vaccine protects against three influenza viruses, the H1N1, Influenza B and H3N2, the latter being responsible for the atypical outbreak that the municipality experienced at the beginning of the year. The holder of the folder reinforces that in the season of low temperatures, the chances of getting the flu are even greater.

The release was given by the Ministry of Health since last Saturday (25), when states and municipalities were able to expand the campaign against influenza for the entire population from 6 months of age, while stocks of influenza vaccine last. According to the ministry, the idea is that the expansion in vaccination avoids cases of complications resulting from the disease and prevents eventual deaths and a possible “pressure on the health system”.

The national influenza immunization campaign began on April 4th. The Ministry of Health has already distributed to states and the Federal District the 80 million doses contracted to immunize the Brazilian population. So far, the mobilization against the disease has reached 53.5% vaccination coverage.

Flu campaign ends on Friday

On Friday (24), ended the flu vaccination campaign (influenza) aimed at priority groups in Campo Grande. The closure had already been extended earlier this month by the Ministry of Health after finding low adherence by the population.

Even with the extension, however, flu immunization targets remained below expectations. Partial data presented on Friday to Mediamax newspaper point out that, among the priority publics, only 38.34% of the total were vaccinated, representing 108,011 people among 281,732 who could seek vaccination points. The data reflect both the immunization offered by SUS and valid doses applied by the private network. The target set by the Ministry is 90%.

Table brings flu vaccination rates until Friday morning (24) | Sesau | Disclosure

Among the groups, the highest rate of vaccination is among health workers, with 52.81% immunization, until this morning. Then come elementary and higher education teachers, with 40.77%. The lowest rates are among people with permanent disabilities (1.32%) and the armed forces (5.55%). The folder warns, however, that the indices may change until the end of this Friday.

Sesau highlights that, in 2022 alone, there were 37 deaths from H3N2, most of which occurred in January, after an atypical outbreak of the virus between the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year. Hence the importance of getting vaccinated, since the immunizing agent available free of charge in the SUS (Unified Health System) protects against three of the main circulating viruses — H1N1, H2N3 and Influenza B.

“The flu vaccine that is being applied in this campaign is already up to date and prevents precisely this strain of the circulating virus. When the population stops vaccinating, it facilitates the circulation of the virus in that territory, and that is exactly what happened between December of last year and January of this year, when most of these deaths were recorded”, highlighted this month the head of Sesau, Jose Mauro Filho.