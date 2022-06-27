With air chaos, Germany recruits immigrants to work at airports

The shortage of aviation workers has already prompted the German government to change the immigration rule to avoid worse air chaos.

Since the beginning of last month, AEROIN has been following the problems at European airports due to lack of personnel. The most critical situations have been in England and the Netherlands, and in the latter, the government itself decided to restrict the number of flights in Amsterdam, so that all passengers are served.

Germany, however, will take a decision in the opposite direction, as Lufthansa has decided to cut 3,000 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, including those of subsidiaries Eurowings, according to the Travel Radar portal. There, the Ministries of the Interior, Labor and Transport decided to take a joint action, allowing the immediate entry of immigrants for temporary work at German airports, mainly in the two Lufthansa hubs, which are the largest in the country and one of the main in Europe.

“We want to eliminate any form of social dumping and exploitation”said the German Labor Minister, Hubertus Heil.

The plan is to launch a massive hiring campaign immediately, attracting between 2,000 and 3,000 workers from Turkey, which historically has a strong relationship with Germany, and today around 7 million Turks live in the country, with the most moved to look for better jobs, going legally and illegally.

The contract will be temporary and should last until the end of August, but at first the government will only remove the restrictions on work visas, leaving it to the airlines and airports to publish the vacancies, carry out the process and disclose the working conditions. It was not disclosed whether this will be open to workers outside the European bloc and outside Turkey.



