With an eye on the end of the Selic high cycle, experts are starting to turn to long inflation bonds

The perception of a part of the market that the Selic high cycle, already at 13.25% per year, should end soon has led specialists to look with affection at the farthest part of the yield curve. In the view of some of them, interest rates on long-term government bonds linked to inflation are attractive.

According to Nicolas Giacometti, a fixed income specialist at Blue3, the prices of longer-term bonds are more sensitive to risk and, therefore, vary more intensely. Thus, it is possible to find in them opportunities for capital gains in early exits, before the maturity of the papers.

Explain yourself: the interest offered by a fixed income security has an inverse relationship with its trading price by investors. When rates fall, their value tends to rise. The opposite is also true.

The expectation (although not consensual) that interest rates will stop rising at the next Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meetings – and, much later, they will begin to cool down – could favor the rise in inflation bond prices. In practice, due to the so-called “mark-to-market” of the securities, some experts believe that they can increase in value.

In this case, papers with longer maturities, such as 2060, may be good options for an allocation with this objective, says Giacometti. As this type of maturity is not available in Treasury Direct, an alternative is to allocate to Treasury IPCA + 2055, for example.

Another option, says the expert, is to invest in bonds maturing in 2035, in which the risk-return ratio seems attractive. This Monday (27), for example, the paper offered real interest of 5.78% per year.

The strategy represents a change for investors, since until recently the recommendations of major analysis houses revolved around short-term inflation-linked bonds, such as the Treasury IPCA + 2026 (which, by the way, has not yet been completely eliminated from the indications). ). The main point was to avoid securities that offered greater risk, in the face of a cloudy scenario for interest rates.

It is a fact that the environment is still very uncertain, but the approach of the end of the Selic high cycle has weighed in favor when it comes to allocating these types of securities also at MAG Investimentos. The reason is linked to a recent study carried out by the manager.

Patrícia Pereira, the manager’s chief strategist, explains that a survey showed that longer-term inflation government bonds tend to do better than those with shorter maturities during periods of stability in the Selic or as the end of an increase cycle approaches. of the basic interest rate.

For the analysis, the chief strategist compared the performance of the IMA-B5+ (fixed income index composed of inflation-linked government bonds with maturities equal to or greater than five years) with the return of the IMA-B5, which involves securities with maturity of five years or less.

According to the study, between September 2015 and October 2016, for example, when there was a period of high interest rates followed by another of Selic stability, the IMA-B5+ rose by almost 40%, while the IMA-B5 advanced by around 21%. %.

Likewise, when the Selic fell after a period of highs between September 2011 and November 2012, the longer IMA-B had gains of almost 38%, against 20% for the shorter IMA-B.

On the other hand, in periods of high Selic, such as from March 2021 onwards, the performance of the index of shorter papers (IMA-B5) is better than the long indicator (IMA-B5+), with an advance of almost 11 % against a decline of 0.4%, respectively.

Patrícia argues that the greater rise in short-term bonds in relation to long-term bonds in recent months occurs because the inflation shown in the indicators was higher than expected by economists.

In May, however, there was a reversal: long-term inflation-linked bonds advanced more than short-term bonds, rising 1.16% against 0.78%. The strategist points out that this “may indicate end-of-cycle pricing”.

For her, the justification lies in the government’s measures to try to lower fuel prices. In the calculations of market agents, such measures can reduce inflation expectations this year by up to 3 percentage points, which reduces the chances of the Central Bank raising the Selic rate far beyond current projections, which are between 13.50% and 13 .75% per year.

In this case, says Patrícia, the tendency is for shorter-term papers to perform worse than longer-term papers.

Uni, duni, have

Although longer-term allocations have gained space in the portfolios of some houses, positions in short-term securities follow the preference of other allocators. This is the case of Daniel Onaga, fixed income and credit analyst at Eleven Financial.

In the expert’s opinion, the ideal now is to keep most of the allocations in floating rate bonds and have a position in bonds linked to inflation with a shorter term, such as the Treasury IPCA + 2026, without forgetting to leave a percentage to invest in other occasional opportunities. “It’s time to focus on capital preservation, as well as having the flexibility and liquidity to make other allocations,” he says.

With this in mind, the house recently included in the fixed income portfolio a purchase suggestion for the IPCA + 2032 Treasury. duration (weighted average period in which the investor receives the flows of a security) and, consequently, the risk.

“We made a recommendation to stretch, but in a committed way”, he pondered. “The focus is to capture more premium on the curve, but this type of allocation should only correspond to a small portion of the portfolio”, added Onaga.

