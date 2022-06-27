With Hulk and important casualties, Atlético discloses the related ones to face Emelec; see the list – Rádio Itatiaia

Atlético released, on Sunday afternoon (26), the 23 players listed for the duel with Emelec, from Ecuador, scheduled for next Tuesday, at 19:15 (GMT), at the George Capwell stadium, in Guayaquil, in the the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

The main novelty in the list is the striker Hulk, spared from the confrontation with Fortaleza, last Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship, due to an edema in his right foot.

Also preserved for physical reasons against Leão, midfielder Nacho Fernández is another that is confirmed.

write-offs

Turkish coach Mohamed will have some important casualties to start Atlético against the Ecuadorian team.

Released by the board in recent days to accompany his mother’s burial, right-back Mariano is out of the trip to Ecuador. The player will return to Belo Horizonte this Monday and train during the week.

Forward Keno and midfielder Zaracho, recovering from muscle injuries, are still in the medical department.

Finally, midfielder Neto, with flu symptoms, was also out of the list.

Check out the 23 related:

Goalkeepers: Everson, Rafael and Matheus Mendes

Right-back: Guga

Left-backs: Guilherme Arana and Dodô

Defenders: Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva, Réver and Igor Rabello

Midfielders: Allan, Otávio, Guilherme Castilho and Hiago

Socks: Nacho Fernández, Rubens and Caleb

Forwards: Hulk, Vargas, Ademir, Eduardo Sasha, Sávio and Fábio Gomes